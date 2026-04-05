Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: tracker

Tracker S03E15 "No Good Deed" Preview: Can Colter Find Randy's Friend?

Can Colter (Justin Hartley) find Randy's (Chris Lee) missing friend? Here's our preview for CBS's Tracker Season 3 Episode 15: "No Good Deed."

Article Summary Colter helps Randy search for a missing friend in Tracker Season 3 Episode 15: "No Good Deed"

Episode 16, "Struck," sees Colter aiding a pregnant woman searching for her husband

Upcoming Episode 17, "Daughters," follows Colter as he hunts for a missing teen amid a triple homicide

Chris Lee promoted to series regular; new recurring cast members add intrigue and depth

On tonight's episode of CBS and Showrunner Elwood Reid's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker, Randy (Chris Lee, who was recently upped to a series regular) needs what could be a life-or-death favor from Colter (Hartley) when a friend of Randy's goes missing. We've got an official overview, image gallery, trailer, and a trio of sneak peeks for S03E15: "No Good Deed" – but that's not all! In addition, we have overviews and images for April 12th's S03E16: "Struck" (a pregnant woman's husband goes missing) and April 19th's S03E17: "Daughters" (a triple homicide leads to a missing girl).

Tracker Season 3: S03E15 – S03E17 Previews

Tracker Season 3 Episode 15: "No Good Deed" – Randy enlists Colter's help when one of his closest friends vanishes while under house arrest. Written by Sharon Lee Watson & Thomas Heminger and directed by Tori Garrett.

Tracker Season 3 Episode 16: "Struck" – A pregnant wife reaches out to Colter to find her missing husband. Written by Alex Katnelson & Amanda Mortlock and directed by Ben Hernandez Bray.

Tracker Season 3 Episode 17: "Daughters" – Colter is hired to find a teen girl who went missing from a friend's house during a tragic triple homicide. Written by Ryan O'Nan & Jai Franklin Sarki and directed by Joel Novoa.

Justin Hartley is back as lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw in CBS's Tracker. Following last season's explosive finale, Colter is wrestling with hard truths about his family's history. In the wake of these shocking revelations, and aided by his trusted team, Colter must put the past in the rearview to focus on what he does best: using his instincts and survival skills to find the missing and collect rewards. Also starring Fiona Rene (Reenie Greene), CBS's Tracker is executive-produced by Hartley, Reid, Ken Olin, Connie Dolphin, Sharon Lee Watson, and Alex Katsnelson.

Kathleen Robertson (The Expanse, Swimming with Sharks) and Mark Engelhardt (American Horror Story, NCIS) have joined the cast in recurring roles. Robertson's Maxine is described as "a successful attorney at a major firm looking to engage Reenie (Fiona Rene) on what Maxine assures her is simply grunt work for an upcoming class action suit. It quickly becomes clear, however, that Maxine may have an entirely different game that she's playing." Meanwhile, Engelhardt's Emile Lang is described as "a man with his own moral code" who is "cold, calculating, and methodical."

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