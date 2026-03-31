Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: tracker

Tracker S03E15 "No Good Deed" Sneak Peek: Randy Needs Colter's Help

We've got a sneak peek at Sunday's episode of CBS and Showrunner Elwood Reid's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker, S03E15: "No Good Deed."

Article Summary Get a sneak peek at Tracker S03E15 "No Good Deed" before it airs on CBS this Sunday night.

Randy turns to Colter for help after his friend goes missing while under house arrest in the new episode.

Check out teasers, trailers, and preview details for upcoming Tracker episodes S03E15 and S03E16.

See who’s behind the latest Tracker episodes, with writing and directing talent highlighted for both.

Even though we have a few days to go until the next episode of CBS and Showrunner Elwood Reid's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker hits our screens, it's never too early for a sneak peek at what's ahead with S03E15: "No Good Deed." When his friend goes MIA, Randy (Chris Lee, who was recently upped to a series regular) enlists Colter's (Hartley) help in finding him – and getting answers. We've added a sneak peek and trailer to our Season 3 preview rundown below (which also includes images and an overview for S03E16: "Struck").

Tracker Season 3: S03E15 & S03E16 Previews

Tracker Season 3 Episode 15: "No Good Deed" – Randy enlists Colter's help when one of his closest friends vanishes while under house arrest. Written by Sharon Lee Watson & Thomas Heminger and directed by Tori Garrett.

Tracker Season 3 Episode 16: "Struck" – Randy enlists Colter's help when one of his closest friends vanishes while under house arrest. Written by Sharon Lee Watson & Thomas Heminger and directed by Tori Garrett.

Justin Hartley is back as lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw in CBS's Tracker. Following last season's explosive finale, Colter is wrestling with hard truths about his family's history. In the wake of these shocking revelations, and aided by his trusted team, Colter must put the past in the rearview to focus on what he does best: using his instincts and survival skills to find the missing and collect rewards. Also starring Fiona Rene (Reenie Greene), CBS's Tracker is executive-produced by Hartley, Reid, Ken Olin, Connie Dolphin, Sharon Lee Watson, and Alex Katsnelson.

Kathleen Robertson (The Expanse, Swimming with Sharks) and Mark Engelhardt (American Horror Story, NCIS) have joined the cast in recurring roles. Robertson's Maxine is described as "a successful attorney at a major firm looking to engage Reenie (Fiona Rene) on what Maxine assures her is simply grunt work for an upcoming class action suit. It quickly becomes clear, however, that Maxine may have an entirely different game that she's playing." Meanwhile, Engelhardt's Emile Lang is described as "a man with his own moral code" who is "cold, calculating, and methodical."

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