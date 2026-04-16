Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: tracker

Tracker: We've Got Our First Sneak Peek at S03E17: "Daughters"

Colter is on the trail of a teen girl who went missing in the next episode of CBS's Tracker. Here's a sneak peek at S03E17: "Daughters."

Article Summary Colter pursues a missing teen after a brutal triple homicide in Tracker S03E17: "Daughters".

First sneak peek released for the next Tracker episode airing this Sunday on CBS.

Excitement builds as Jensen Ackles's Russell Shaw returns for the S03 finale.

Kathleen Robertson and Mark Engelhardt join the Tracker Season 3 cast in key recurring roles.

CBS and Showrunner Elwood Reid's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker made some major headlines earlier this month when the official overview for the Season 3 finale hit. That's right, Jensen Ackles's Russell Shaw returns for S03E22: "The Best Ones," set for Sunday, May 24th – and we have the overview for it waiting for you below. But before you get to that, we have the first sneak peek at this Sunday's episode, S03E17 "Daughters," added to our Season 3 preview rundown. Colter (Hartley) is on the trail of a teen girl who went missing following a brutal triple homicide.

Tracker S03E17 "Daughters"; Season 3 Finale Previews

Tracker Season 3 Episode 17: "Daughters" – Colter is hired to find a teen girl who went missing from a friend's house during a tragic triple homicide. Written by Ryan O'Nan & Jai Franklin Sarki and directed by Joel Novoa.

Tracker Season 3 Episode 22: "The Best Ones" – Colter and Russell search for a victim of a nefarious research project. Jensen Ackles returns as Russell. Written by Elwood Reid & Travis Donnelly and directed by Ken Olin.

Justin Hartley is back as lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw in CBS's Tracker. Following last season's explosive finale, Colter is wrestling with hard truths about his family's history. In the wake of these shocking revelations, and aided by his trusted team, Colter must put the past in the rearview to focus on what he does best: using his instincts and survival skills to find the missing and collect rewards. Also starring Fiona Rene (Reenie Greene), CBS's Tracker is executive-produced by Hartley, Reid, Ken Olin, Connie Dolphin, Sharon Lee Watson, and Alex Katsnelson.

Kathleen Robertson (The Expanse, Swimming with Sharks) and Mark Engelhardt (American Horror Story, NCIS) have joined the cast in recurring roles. Robertson's Maxine is described as "a successful attorney at a major firm looking to engage Reenie (Fiona Rene) on what Maxine assures her is simply grunt work for an upcoming class action suit. It quickly becomes clear, however, that Maxine may have an entirely different game that she's playing." Meanwhile, Engelhardt's Emile Lang is described as "a man with his own moral code" who is "cold, calculating, and methodical."

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