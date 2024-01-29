Posted in: HBO, Max, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: season 4, true detective, true detective: night country

True Detective: Night Country E04 Preview: Into The Heart of Darkness

A break for Danvers & Navarro? Check out a preview for Issa López's Jodie Foster & Kali Reis-starring True Detective: Night Country.

Article Summary Preview of True Detective: Night Country E04 teases a new lead for detectives Danvers & Navarro.

Jodie Foster & Kali Reis deliver harrowing performances in a story hinting at the supernatural.

Issa López helms the series, promising a deep dive into haunting truths beneath the ice.

Podcast episodes feature the creators and cast delving into the show's intricate storyline.

Three episodes into Showrunner Issa López's (Tigers Are Not Afraid / Vuelven) Jodie Foster & Kali Reis-starring True Detective: Night Country, and we can proudly say that it's gone above & beyond when it comes to the gripping & horrifying story that we were expecting this season – on it's way to being in the conversation about best shows this year. With that in mind, we have a look at a preview for this weekend's chapter – as we pass the season's midpoint. While a number of personal truths were revealed in the third episode (and some serious deep-dives into what appears to be the supernatural – we love that the show keeps us guessing), Danvers (Foster) and Navarro (Reis) found themselves facing dead ends at every turn. In what would prove to be an effective way to say goodbye to the first half of the season, Danvers, Navarro, and Prior (Finn Bennett) get a terrifying reminder of what's at stake. But as sobering as that moment was, the trailer for the fourth episode (above) teases that Danvers & Navarro might just have a clue to where Annie K was murdered.

And here's a look at the first two episodes of the official podcast, with López & EP Mari-Jo Winkler offering their thoughts on the season in the premiere edition. Following that, the second episode sees Foster & Reis offering additional insights into our investigators – and expect the third episode to drop this week:

Joining Foster and Reis are Finn Bennett, Fiona Shaw, Christopher Eccleston, Isabella Star LaBlanc, and John Hawkes. In addition, Anna Lambe, Aka Niviâna, June Thiele, Diane Benson, and Joel D. Montgrand are set to guest star. Now, here's a look at what's to come with a look at the official trailer and the "This Season" trailer that was released after the premiere episode:

A Preview of HBO's True Detective: Night Country

In this season of HBO's crime anthology series, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) & Evangeline Navarro (Reis) look to solve the case of eight men operating the Tsalal Arctic Research Station who vanished without a trace when the long winter night fell in Ennis, Alaska. In doing so, the pair will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves and dig into the haunting truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.

López is set to write, direct & serve as showrunner, with Alan Page Arriaga (Shining Girls) joining the writing team. Executive producers include López, Page Arriaga, Foster, Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski & Mark Ceryak for Pastel, Mari Jo Winkler, Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Cary Joji Fukunaga & Nic Pizzolatto, along with Anonymous Content. "We are tremendously excited to return to the 'True Detective' franchise and to be working with the multi-talented Issa López, whose singular vision for her 'Night Country' installment will be beautifully realized with Jodie Foster and Kali Reis in the starring roles," said Francesca Orsi, EVP, HBO Programming, when news of the series order was first announced.

