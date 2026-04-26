Posted in: Annapurna Interactive, Games, Video Games | Tagged: stray, Wanderstop

Stray and Wanderstop Will Both Be Released on Nintendo Switch 2

Stray arrives on May 28, 2026, and Wanderstop arrives on June 23, 2026, both coming to the Nintendo Switch 2.

Article Summary Stray and Wanderstop are heading to Nintendo Switch 2, with both Annapurna Interactive games launching in summer 2026.

Stray brings its acclaimed cat adventure to Switch 2, exploring a neon cybercity, solving mysteries, and evading danger.

In Stray, you play as a lost cat teaming with drone companion B-12 to survive a hostile world and find a way out.

Wanderstop also joins Switch 2, blending tea shop management, magical forest life, and a story about change and healing.

Annapurna Interactive revealed that they are bringing two of their games over to the Nintendo Switch 2 for the first time, as the portable console will be getting Stray and Wanderstop. Both titles have earned their stripes since being released, with Stray being a breakout hit in 2022 for its storytelling and cat exploration, while Wanderstop has been praised for its narrative-centric mechanics as you deal with change while drinking tea. We have more details on both titles below as Stray willa rrive on May 28, while Wanderstop arrives on June 23. Plus, you can check out other titles from Annapurna coming to the console in their latest trailer above.

Stray

Stray is a third-person cat adventure game set amidst the detailed, neon-lit alleys of a decaying cybercity and the murky environments of its seedy underbelly. Roam the surroundings high and low, defend against unforeseen threats, and solve the mysteries of this unwelcoming place inhabited by curious droids and dangerous creatures. See the world through the eyes of a cat and interact with the environment in playful ways. Be stealthy, nimble, silly, and sometimes as annoying as possible with the strange inhabitants of this mysterious world. Along the way, the cat befriends a small flying drone, known only as B-12. With the help of this newfound companion, the duo must find a way out.

Wanderstop

Wanderstop is a narrative-centric cozy game about change and tea. Playing as a fallen fighter named Alta, you'll manage a tea shop within a magical forest and tend to the customers who pass through. But Alta does not want to be here. And if she gets her way, the tea shop will be nothing but a brief and painful memory. Wanderstop is a tea shop management ritual. Grow and harvest the ingredients needed for tea, and then mix them together in an unusual tea-making contraption. Along the way, speak with the many travelers who pass through the shop, learn their stories, and make tea that's just right for them.

In your downtime, you might tidy up around the clearing, decorate the shop in your style, or just sit on a bench with a cup of tea and listen to your own thoughts. Maybe doing nothing at all is okay. The shop demands patience; it rejects those who have come only in the pursuit of growth unchecked. And that's why Alta can't be here. It's why she'll never make it. This isn't who she is. No, she's a fighter! Why would anyone insist on turning the world's greatest championship warrior into a docile shopkeeper?! With everything she's capable of?? No no no, she won't, she won't do it… she can't…

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