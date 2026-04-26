Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: Rooster

Rooster S01E08: "Nobody Spook It" Preview: Rules of Engagement

Check out our preview for tonight's episode of HBO's Rooster - one of the funniest shows running. Here's a look at S01E08: "Nobody Spook It."

Article Summary Rooster S01E08 “Nobody Spook It” preview teases a turning point for Greg and Katie as emotions run high tonight.

Archie steps up in Rooster Episode 8, surprising Sunny by taking a more active role in her pregnancy journey.

Greg tries to guide Tommy through an academic crossroads while Dylan pushes a promising student toward poetry.

HBO’s Rooster keeps its sharp, funny momentum with “Nobody Spook It,” and the new trailer hints at big shifts ahead.

Without even knowing it, HBO and Showrunners Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses's Steve Carell, Charly Clive, Danielle Deadwyler, Phil Dunster, John C. McGinley, and Lauren Tsai-starring Rooster has quietly become one of our favorite shows. Even working up the previews is enjoyable – like the one we have for S01E08: "Nobody Spook It." This week, Greg (Carell) and Katie's (Clive) dynamic takes a turn, Archie (Dunster) surprises Sunny (Tsai) by taking a more active role in her pregnancy, Greg tries to help Tommy (Maximo Salas) with his academic crossroads, and Dylan (Deadwyler) sets her sights on a promising student. Here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, and trailer for tonight's episode:

Rooster Season 1 Episode 8 "Nobody Spook It" Preview

Rooster Season 1 Episode 8 "Nobody Spook It" – While Greg tries to support an increasingly emotional Katie, Dylan attempts to steer a promising student towards poetry. Later, Sunny is delighted when Archie starts to engage more with her pregnancy.

Set on a college campus, the comedy centers on an author's (Carell) complicated relationship with his daughter (Clive). Of course, further complicating the matter is that his daughter burnt down a faculty house and punched a faculty member in the face – and that's not even close to the only drama in play. Joining Carell are Charly Clive, Danielle Deadwyler, Phil Dunster, John C. McGinley, and Lauren Tsai.

"We are so grateful to Warner Bros. Television and HBO for being such great partners and to Casey, Amy, and Channing for giving us the opportunity to keep making this show with Steve and our amazing cast," Lawrence shared when the good news hit. "It's been a career highlight for both of us, but more for Matt than me."

HBO's Rooster stems from co-showrunners Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses, and is executive produced by Bill Lawrence, Jeff Ingold, and Liza Katzer for Doozer, Matt Tarses, Jonathan Krisel, Barbie Adler, Annie Mebane, David Stassen, Anthony King, David Hyman, and Steve Carell. The studio is Warner Bros. Television, where both Doozer and Tarses are under overall deals.

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