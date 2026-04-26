Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Marshals, yellowstone

Marshals S01E09: "In Low Places" Preview: A Teammate Taken Prisoner

Here's a look at what's ahead with tonight's episode of CBS's Marshals, S01E09: "In Low Places," and at what's still to come this season.

Article Summary Marshals S01E09 "In Low Places" sends Kayce into a high-risk assault after a teammate is taken prisoner.

The CBS Marshals preview rounds up the official synopsis, trailer, and sneak peeks for tonight's mission.

Marshals S01E10 "Playing with Fire" teases a prison bus crash, escaped fugitives, and ghosts from the past.

The Marshals season finale, "Wolves at the Door," sets Kayce on a conspiracy trail after an attack on Rainwater.

As we inch closer to the season finale of CBS and EPs Taylor Sheridan & David Glasser's Luke Grimes-starring Marshals, we're back with our pregame preview of what's to come tonight – and the rest of the season. In S01E09: "In Low Places," Kayce (Grimes) leads the team into a firefight when one of their own is taken. After checking out the official overview, images, trailer, and sneak peeks for tonight's chapter, stick around for the images and overview for S01E10: "Playing with Fire." In addition, we have an overview and first-look image for the May 24th season finale, S01E13: "Wolves at the Door," where an assassination attempt on Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) leads Kayce (Grimes) down a conspiracy rabbit hole.

Marshals: S01E09 – S01E10 & Season 1 Finale Previews

Marshals Season 1 Episode 9: "In Low Places" – With one of their own taken prisoner, the Marshals strategize a risky assault on a paramilitary compound. Outmanned, outgunned, and with time rapidly running out, Kayce leads the team straight into the fire, risking everything to save their teammate. Riley Green returns as Garrett. Written by Tom Mularz & Maggie Schroeder. Directed by Gonzalo Amat.

Marshals Season 1 Episode 10: "Playing with Fire" – After a prison bus crash, two Marshals face ghosts from the past when the team splits up to hunt down the escapees and triage the injured. Riley Green returns as Garrett. Written by Dana Greenblatt & Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr. Directed by John Dowdle.

Marshals Season 1 Episode 13: "Wolves at the Door" – After an assassination attempt against Broken Rock chairman Rainwater, Kayce protects him while the Marshals race to discover who's targeting him. When a militia attacks, Kayce realizes the conspiracy is larger than anyone imagined. Written by Spencer Hudnut and directed by Chris Chulack.

With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Dutton joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana. Kayce and his teammates – Pete Calvin (Logan Marshall-Green), Belle Skinner (Arielle Kebbel), Andrea Cruz (Ash Santos) and Miles Kittle (Tatanka Means) – must balance the high psychological cost of serving as the last line of defense in the region's war on violence with their duty to their families, which for Kayce includes his son Tate (Brecken Merrill) and his confidantes Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) and Mo (Mo Brings Plenty) from the Broken Rock reservation.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Taylor Sheridan and David Glasser for 101 Studios, Grimes, John Linson, Art Linson, Showrunner Spencer Hudnut, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, and Bob Yari will serve as executive producers.

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