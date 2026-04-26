Posted in: Conan Exiles, Funcom, Games, Video Games | Tagged: conan, Conan Exiles Enhanced, Inflexion Games

Conan Exiles Will Receive An Enhanced Update in Early May

Conan Exiles players will get a massive free upgrade — "Conan Exiles Enhanced" — in early May, bringing major visual, performance, and quality-of-life improvements.

Article Summary Conan Exiles Enhanced launches May 5 as a massive free upgrade, overhauling the survival game with major improvements.

Built in Unreal Engine 5, Conan Exiles Enhanced delivers better graphics, audio, immersion, and smoother 60+ FPS play.

Isle of Siptah owners can now travel between both maps freely, with multiplayer servers supporting both regions at once.

Funcom and Inflexion Games say Conan Exiles Enhanced lays a new foundation for the next decade of Hyborian adventures.

Funcom and Inflection Games have confirmed that they will release a massive update for Conan Exiles, providing players with an enhanced version of the title. The team has essentially taken a hammer to the game and improved everything they could across the entire Hyborian Age, making it feel more lived-in and realistic with better graphics and audio. Not to mention a ton of improvements across the board that will make Conan the Barbarian players feel like this is a whole new game. We have more details, images, and a trailer from the developers here, along with their own FAQ about it, as the new update arrives on May 5, 2026.

Experience a Better Version of Conan Exiles With The Enhanced Edition

Built in Unreal Engine 5, Conan Exiles Enhanced brings eight years of post-launch content into a fully upgraded experience with dramatically improved visuals, enhanced performance, and modern rendering technology. The update revitalizes the brutal world of Conan, delivering a deeper level of immersion for both new players and long-time fans. Leveraging Unreal Engine 5, the enhanced version targets smooth 60+ FPS gameplay across Low, Medium, High, and Ultra settings on most PCs, while also delivering strong performance on Steam Deck.

For the first time ever, players who own the Isle of Siptah expansion will now also be able to travel freely between the Exiled Lands and the Isle of Siptah. The two regions are now merged into one continuous experience, allowing players to fully explore both instead of having to pick one at the start of the game. In multiplayer, any server can now support both maps simultaneously. This massively expands the available play area for those who own the Isle of Siptah expansion.

"Conan has been the heart of Funcom for nearly two decades, and with the new Enhanced upgrade, Conan Exiles continues to carve its legacy in video games," said Chief Creative Officer Joel Bylos. "We know these upgrades are often sold at a premium or released as a separate, enhanced product, but we wanted to offer this for free to fans past, present, and future, as an anniversary gift and a token of our appreciation for their support. We are so proud of this game and the work our team has put into it over the years, and we want this upgrade to breathe new life and energy into the game for a long time to come."

"We're honored to collaborate with Funcom on upgrading Conan Exiles to Unreal Engine 5. Taking such a beloved game and updating it with new technology, materials and shaders, UI, and a range of quality-of-life (QoL) improvements creates a new foundation for the next decade of adventures for players around the world." said CEO, Inflexion Games Aaryn Flynn.

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