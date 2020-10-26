TWD: World Beyond "Telescope" CRM Connections: Uh-Oh, Rick (SPOILERS)

Following up on our post from earlier tonight where we looked at Fear the Walking Dead and its CRM connections, next up is the second spinoff in the TWD universe: AMC's The Walking Dead: World Beyond. Granted, the series has CRM built into its narrative DNA but that doesn't mean "The Wrong End of a Telescope" didn't have some juicy logs to throw on our dumpster fires of speculation- and it all came at the end of the episode during one of those famed "end credits" sequence.

With that said, we're throwing up the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign because there definitely are those coming up- and a big surprise? It doesn't directly involve Iris (Aliyah Royale), Felix (Nico Tortorella), Huck (Annet Mahendru), Hope (Alexa Mansour), Elton (Nicolas Cantu), Silas (Hal Cumpston), Elizabeth (Julia Ormond), and Barca (Al Calderon)- at least not directly (though there are some verbal shade and doubt thrown at it by the group at different times as well as during some ominous, slightly heavy-handed flashbacks).

So remember when Rick (Andrew Lincoln) was taken by CRM after Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) was asked if he was an "A" or a "B"? Well, the end credits scene tonight appears to offer some clarity. During an end credits scene, the action shifts to a CRM testing facility where walkers are being experimented on- and where you can tell right from the start that this is not good.

The thing is, those look like relatively fresh walkers- with the one we are shown with the name Dr. Samuel Abbott 9from Portland, Oregon). The female scientist offering a report clearly doesn't let her work impact her appetite (or apparently just taking over someone else's personal workspace- no damn manners whatsoever), and it's through her that we may have learned what "A" and "B" mean.

Dr. Abbott was listed as "Test Subject (TS) A 4.0.2." and the other walker test subjects also have an "A" listing, so we're going with "A" meaning someone's been bitten and ripe for experimentation. That would make a "B" someone who hasn't been bitten and show promise/possibility/usefulness, from what we're reading from all of this. As for that picture we see on the scientist's desk, we're guessing that Iris and Hope's father Dr. Leo Bennett (Joe Holt) isn't probably in the best place right now- though here's hoping he's a "B" if that's the case. Because one of his "group selfie" mates is definitely not having a good day…

So what does this mean for Rick? Well, on the plus side? If the theory holds true, Rick's most likely not being experimented on as a walker- so he has that going for him. On the other hand, what's the expression about there being fates worse than death? And just a reminder that Grimes folks aren't exactly known for "just going with the flow" when things aren't right.

So here's a look back at some other CRM-focused moments from the season so far:

"The Walking Dead: World Beyond" delves into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves, and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek.

Created by Scott M. Gimple and Matt Negrete, The Walking Dead: World Beyond stars Alexa Mansour as Hope, Nicolas Cantu as Elton, Hal Cumpston as Silas, Aliyah Royale as Iris, Annet Mahendru as Huck, Nico Tortorella as Felix, and Julia Ormond as Elizabeth. Recurring this season is Joe Holt as Leo, Natalie Gold as Lyla, Al Calderon as Barca, Scott Adsit as Tony, and Ted Sutherland as Percy.