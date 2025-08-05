Posted in: Peacock, TV | Tagged: Twisted Metal

Twisted Metal Season 2 Episodes 4 & 5 Preview: The Tournament Nears

Check out a sneak peek and more for Peacock and Showrunner Michael Jonathan Smith's Twisted Metal S02E04: "LZGTBZY" and S02E05: "ONURMRK."

Article Summary Twisted Metal Season 2 heats up as John and Quiet face deadly rivals in the run-up to the tournament.

S02E04 "LZGTBZY" finds our heroes planning a risky heist and running into Sweet Tooth and Stu.

S02E05 "ONURMRK" kicks off the brutal demolition derby, with every move crucial for survival.

Tensions rise as John reunites with his sister Dollface and Calypso’s sinister plans unfold.

If you thought the three-episode Season 2 return of Peacock and Showrunner/EP Michael Jonathan Smith's (Cobra Kai) live-action adaptation of Twisted Metal was a kick to the teeth, just wait until you see what's to come this week with S02E04: "LZGTBZY" and S02E05: "ONURMRK." John (Anthony Mackie) and Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz) are getting set for the deadly Twisted Metal tournament, a sinister demolition derby hosted by a mysterious man known as Calypso (Anthony Carrigan). As they try to survive an onslaught of dangerous new foes and familiar faces alike, including the murderous clown Sweet Tooth (Nuufolau Joel "Joe" Seanoa, aka Samoa Joe, with Will Arnett), things get complicated for John when he reunites with his long-lost sister, the vigilante Dollface (Tiana Okoye). With the tournament kick-off nearing, here's a look at the official overviews, latest preview images, and a sneak peek at what's hitting our screens beginning on Thursday:

Twisted Metal Season 2 Episodes 4 & 5 Previews

Twisted Metal Season 2 Episode 4: "LZGTBZY" – John (Anthony Mackie) and Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz) plot a daring heist to secure vital weaponry, while Sweet Tooth and Stu are unwittingly pulled into the high-stakes operation.

Twisted Metal Season 2 Episode 5: "ONURMRK" – As the tournament kicks off, John (Anthony Mackie) and Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz) battle through a grueling qualifying round. It's a heart-pounding battle for survival, where every move could mean the difference between victory and oblivion.

"The stakes couldn't be higher as John Doe and Quiet risk their lives to compete in a dangerous demolition derby tournament. The prize? A single wish, their greatest hearts' desire, granted. The only problem is sixteen other drivers have wishes of their own," Smith shared in a special message to fans. "Anthony Mackie and Stephanie Beatriz lead a stellar cast, including Will Arnett & Joe Seanoa as fan favorite Sweet Tooth and Anthony Carrigan as the iconic tournament host Calypso, in a fast-paced, hysterical, thrilling season with unforgettable characters. It's too bad not all of them will survive." Saylor Bell Curda, Lisa Gilroy, Richard de Klerk, Patty Guggenheim, and Michael James Shaw are set as recurring guest stars.

Stemming from Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, and Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group), Peacock's Twisted Metal is executive-produced by Smith, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, Mackie, Arnett and Marc Forman (Electric Avenue), Jason Spire (Inspire Entertainment), Grant Dekernion, Peter Principato (Artists First), Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan from PlayStation Productions and Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios. Directors for the season include Phil Sgriccia (201-202, 205-206), Bill Benz (203-204, 211-212), Iain MacDonald (207-208), and Bertie Ellwood (209-210).

