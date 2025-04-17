Posted in: Peacock, TV | Tagged: Twisted Metal

Twisted Metal Season 2 Gets Unleashed on July 31st (Teaser, Images)

Here's a look at the date announcement teaser and image gallery for Peacock's Twisted Metal Season 2, set to hit screens on July 31st.

Article Summary Twisted Metal Season 2 is set for July 31st on Peacock with thrilling new battles and characters.

Anthony Mackie and Stephanie Beatriz star as John and Quiet in a deadly tournament for a single wish.

Sweet Tooth and host Calypso face off in a chaotic demolition derby with high stakes.

Season 2 features a comedic, fast-paced narrative with new and returning foes.

After what down during the season finale of showrunner, writer, and executive producer Michael Jonathan Smith's (Cobra Kai) live-action adaptation of Twisted Metal, John (Anthony Mackie) and Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz) find themselves entering the deadly Twisted Metal tournament, a sinister demolition derby hosted by a mysterious man known as Calypso (Anthony Carrigan). As they try to survive an onslaught of dangerous new foes and familiar faces alike, including the murderous clown Sweet Tooth (Nuufolau Joel "Joe" Seanoa, aka Samoa Joe, with Will Arnett), things get complicated for John when he reunites with his long-lost sister, the vigilante Dollface. A little more than two months after an official teaser dropped confirming a Summer 2025 return, Peacock is getting the word out with a date announcement teaser and an image gallery that the streaming series will be back on our screens on Thursday, July 31st.

"The stakes couldn't be higher as John Doe and Quiet risk their lives to compete in a dangerous demolition derby tournament. The prize? A single wish, their greatest hearts' desire, granted. The only problem is sixteen other drivers have wishes of their own," Smith shared in a special message to fans. "Anthony Mackie and Stephanie Beatriz lead a stellar cast, including Will Arnett & Joe Seanoa as fan favorite Sweet Tooth and Anthony Carrigan as the iconic tournament host Calypso, in a fast-paced, hysterical, thrilling season with unforgettable characters. It's too bad not all of them will survive." Saylor Bell Curda, Lisa Gilroy, Richard de Klerk, Patty Guggenheim, Tiana Okoye, and Michael James Shaw are set as recurring guest stars.

Stemming from Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, and Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group), Peacock's Twisted Metal is executive-produced by Smith, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, Mackie, Arnett and Marc Forman (Electric Avenue), Jason Spire (Inspire Entertainment), Grant Dekernion, Peter Principato (Artists First), Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan from PlayStation Productions and Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios. Directors for the season include Phil Sgriccia (201-202, 205-206), Bill Benz (203-204, 211-212), Iain MacDonald (207-208), and Bertie Ellwood (209-210).

