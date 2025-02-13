Posted in: Peacock, TV | Tagged: sweet tooth, Twisted Metal

Twisted Metal Season 2 Teaser: The Tournament Begins This Summer

Hitting screens this summer, here's an official teaser for Peacock's Anthony Mackie and Stephanie Beatriz-starring Twisted Metal Season 2.

Article Summary Twisted Metal Season 2 promises a thrilling summer debut on Peacock.

John and Quiet face the deadly Twisted Metal tournament hosted by Calypso.

An all-star cast includes Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, and Anthony Carrigan.

High stakes, intense action, and surprising reunions await in this season.

A little more than three months after word went out that filming on the second season of showrunner, writer, and executive producer Michael Jonathan Smith's (Cobra Kai) live-action adaptation of Twisted Metal, Peacock's giving everyone the heads-up that their summers are about to get a lot more "twisted." Following the revelations in the season one finale, John (Anthony Mackie) and Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz) find themselves entering the deadly Twisted Metal tournament, a sinister demolition derby hosted by a mysterious man known as Calypso (Anthony Carrigan). As they try to survive an onslaught of dangerous new foes and familiar faces alike, including the murderous clown Sweet Tooth (Joe Seanoa, with Will Arnett), things get complicated for John when he reunites with his long-lost sister, the vigilante Dollface.

"The stakes couldn't be higher as John Doe and Quiet risk their lives to compete in a dangerous demolition derby tournament. The prize? A single wish, their greatest hearts' desire, granted. The only problem is sixteen other drivers have wishes of their own," Smith shared in a special message to fans that was released alongside the teaser and key art poster. "Anthony Mackie and Stephanie Beatriz lead a stellar cast, including Will Arnett & Joe Seanoa as fan favorite Sweet Tooth and Anthony Carrigan as the iconic tournament host Calypso, in a fast-paced, hysterical, thrilling season with unforgettable characters. It's too bad not all of them will survive." Saylor Bell Curda, Lisa Gilroy, Richard de Klerk, Patty Guggenheim, Tiana Okoye, and Michael James Shaw are set as recurring guest stars.

Stemming from Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, and Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group), Peacock's Twisted Metal is executive-produced by Smith, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, Mackie, Arnett and Marc Forman (Electric Avenue), Jason Spire (Inspire Entertainment), Grant Dekernion, Peter Principato (Artists First), Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan from PlayStation Productions and Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios. Directors for the season include Phil Sgriccia (201-202, 205-206), Bill Benz (203-204, 211-212), Iain MacDonald (207-208), and Bertie Ellwood (209-210).

