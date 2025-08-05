Posted in: Anime, Disney+, TV | Tagged: Twisted Wonderland

Twisted-Wonderland Anime Adapt Arrives on Disney+ This October

Based on the mobile game, Disney's Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation hits Disney+ in October. Here's a look at the teaser that was released...

The anime follows Tokyo teen Yuken Enma, who is transported to Night Raven College, a magical academy.

Dormitories are themed after iconic Disney villains like Maleficent, Hades, Ursula, and more.

Disney+ continues its anime expansion with new titles, including Murai In Love and Go! Go! Loser Ranger!

Disney+ is adding to its growing anime roster with Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation, based on the blockbuster mobile gaming property. In the Twisted-Wonderland universe, the seven villainous figures have been transformed into revered historical legends known as the Great Seven. Each villain's legacy led to establishing a specific dormitory at Night Raven College, creating distinct magical communities within the academy. Students are sorted into these houses based on their personalities and magical aptitudes. As you do.

Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation centers on a Tokyo high schooler named Yuken Enma who gets whisked into a magical realm populated by characters inspired by classic Disney baddies. The fictional Night Raven College serves as a training ground for aspiring sorcerers, with dormitories themed around villainous icons like the Queen of Hearts, Scar, Ursula, Jafar, the Evil Queen, Hades, and Maleficent. Enma finds himself a fish out of water at the academy, lacking magical abilities while trying to figure out how to return to his own world. The series will track his misadventures alongside fellow students Ace and Deuce as they clash with the temperamental dorm leader Riddle Rosehearts. He might have a crush on at least one of the villains, which would probably be awkward and hilarious, but we don't know if we're going to end up seeing that in the series. Disney+'s anime expansion continues to grow, with current offerings like romantic comedy Murai In Love and action series The Fable and Go! Go! Loser Ranger! on the platform's growing slate. Murai In Love follows a high school student's comedic attempts to win over his teacher, while "The Fable" tracks an accomplished assassin forced into hiding for a year. Go! Go! Loser Ranger! depicts an ongoing conflict between an invading Monster Army and the popular Divine Dragon Rangers. The streamer also has a new adaptation of Tsukasa Hojo's classic manga series Cat's Eye in development, spotlighting three sisters who operate a café during the day and work as cat burglars at night. Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation debuts Oct. 29 exclusively on Disney+.

