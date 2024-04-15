Posted in: Max, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: max, scooby doo, season 2, trailer, Velma

Velma Season 2 Trailer: More Meddling Than You Can Shake a Shovel At

It's more mystery, murder & meddling on April 25 when Charlie Grandy, Mindy Kaling & Warner Bros. Animation's Velma Season 2 returns to Max.

Article Summary Velma Season 2 hits Max on April 25 with Mindy Kaling leading the cast.

Kaling, Charlie Grandy & Warner Bros. Animation bring a spookier mystery to Crystal Cove.

New and familiar faces join the gang with stars like Wanda Sykes and Jane Lynch.

Creators promise humor & originality, respecting & expanding the Hanna-Barbera Scooby-verse.

When an even spookier mystery grips Crystal Cove, Velma (Mindy Kaling) must find a way to balance her detective work with the demands of her newfound popularity before it's too late. Meanwhile, her faithful friends Daphne (Constance Wu), Norville (Sam Richardson), and Fred (Glenn Howerton) are powerless to help thanks to their own personal battles and worse… Detention. With ten days to go until the second season of Kaling, Charlie Grandy, and Warner Bros. Animation's Velma hits Max screens (Thursday, April 25th, to be precise), we're getting a better look at the mysteries that Velma and the gang will be taking on. Joining Kaling, Howerton, Richardson, and Wu for this next go-around are Russell Peters, Melissa Fumero, Sarayu Blue, Jane Lynch, Wanda Sykes, Cherry Jones, Frank Welker, Nicole Byer, Gary Cole, Andia Winslow, and Sara Ramirez.

"The original Hanna-Barbera shows are still out there to watch. We are not erasing the originals. We just want to be a little ice planet on the outer regions of the Scooby-verse!" Grandy shared with Emmys magazine in May 2023, making the logical case that both can exist at the same time and the world will still continue to turn. "Mindy [Kaling] came to me and said she'd love to work on a story with Velma…She loved the character and thought it would be funny to have her at the center of a show. We asked ourselves, 'Why stop [at Velma being South Asian]?' None of these characters are rooted to being white. We were worried about going to Warner Bros. and asking them to do it, but they said, 'Do it. It's time! Just make sure it's funny and good!'"

Developed by Grandy, Max's Velma 2 is executive-produced by Grandy, Kaling, Howard Klein, and Elijah Aron and co-executive-produced by Jessica Kumai Scott. Amy Winfrey serves as supervising producer, with Kandace Reuter and Rick Williams producing and Moss Perricone and Greg Gallant serving as co-producers.

