Venture Bros Holiday Song 2025: Dragoon and Red Mantle "Like Life"

Jackson Publick and Doc Hammer's The Venture Bros. Holiday Song 2025 presents Dragoon and Red Mantle singing, "I Like Life." Here's a listen!

With Jackson Publick and Doc Hammer's The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart proving to be the final chapter of the beloved animated series, we were wondering what the future might hold for the holiday songs. Heading into the holiday week, Ken Plume (who has a great catalog of previous holiday songs and a whole lot more) dropped the news that the show's creators had been "toiling away in the AstroBase workshop to craft some festive joy for you this holiday season." And that's exactly what we have to pass along to you: Plume has posted the audio track video of Dragoon and Red Mantle singing, "I Like Life."

The Venture Bros. Duo on Season 8/Film Changes, Show's Future

"A lot of what Hank was going through was part of my plan [for season 8]. We weren't gonna see Hank until, like, the third episode of the season; he was gonna be missing. We would've had him on the road for a season, and he would have really done the 'High Fidelity' thing of looking up what he imagined to be his old girlfriends; he was gonna bother the mail lady again, and he was gonna bother Mary Lou Retton because he had a poster of her and got his first erection watching 'Mary Lou's Flip Flop Shop,'" Publick shared during an interview with Polygon from 2023. "Everybody's starting points in the film matched with what we were going to do with the season, and then everything went in a whole new direction." As for the film truly being the end, it didn't sound like that was the case – at least from Hammer and Publick's perspective. But if it is? That's okay, too. "It is so sad, we love the show. We left for reasons that were out of our control. Would we do it again? Sure. If we never do it again, everything is fine," Hammer shared. "We love the show more than our fans do, which seems ridiculous, but we do."

In The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart, a nationwide manhunt for Hank Venture leads to untold dangers and unexpected revelations, while The Monarch is literally out for Dr. Venture's blood. An imposing evil from the past reemerges to wreak havoc on the Ventures, The Guild, and even the Monarch marriage. It will take friends and foes alike to restore the Ventures' world to order —or end it once and for all.

The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart brings back the voice talents of James Urbaniak (The Fabelmans) as Dr. Venture, Patrick Warburton (Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events) as Brock Samson, Michael Sinterniklaas (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) as Dean Venture, Chris McCulloch (Superjail!) as Hank Venture, and Doc Hammer (The Venture Bros.) as Dr. Mrs. The Monarch.

The series finale film also stars Nina Arianda (Being the Ricardos) as Mantilla, Clancy Brown (John Wick 4) as Daisy and Red Death, John Hodgeman (Up Here) as Snoopy, Hal Lublin (Welcome to Night Vale) as Clayton, Jane Lynch (Glee) as Bobbi St. Simone, Charles Parnell (Top Gun: Maverick) as Jefferson Twilight, Jay Pharoah (Spinning Gold) as Nuno Blood, Steven Rattazzi (New Amsterdam) as Dr. Orpheus, JK Simmons (Whiplash) as Ben, and Dana Snyder (Aqua Teen Hunger Force) as The Alchemist. Hammer & Publick wrote and executive produced the film, with Publik directing.

