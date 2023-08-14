Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: preview, season 3, simon barry, warrior nun

Warrior Nun Countdown Clock Setting Up Big News for This Week

The countdown clock for big news on the future of showrunner Simon Barry's Alba Baptista-starring Warrior Nun is set to run out this Tuesday.

We have a feeling that a lot of Halo Bearers out there aren't going to need a reminder – but just in case. Over the summer, the big news dropped from showrunner Simon Barry (Continuum, Van Helsing) that the Alba Baptista-starring Warrior Nun wasn't quite ready to shuffle off into the sunset quite yet. In a tweet, Barry confirmed that "because of your combined voices, passion, and amazing efforts," Warrior Nun would be returning "more EPIC than you could imagine." Not long after that, Barry posted a website link to Warrior Nun Saved that included a countdown to something hitting around the middle of August. But what?

Well, we've had a little over a month to speculate – but now, we're getting close to the finish line. In fact, as we write this? Bit news will be dropping in a little less than a day and a half. So what's everyone thinking? A third season? A miniseries? An animated series? A film? Maybe a trilogy of films? And let's not rule out the possibility that we could also see the franchise branch out into audio dramas, novels, etc. Our thoughts? A new season or a three-film "season" would bring a ton of smiles – but any return would be welcome by the fanbase. Here's the tweet that Barry posted that included the link to the "Warrior Nun Saved" site to sign up for more intel:

Here's a look back at Barry's tweet sharing the good news from back in June that included a promise of more details soon:

Today I'm happy to officially report that because of your combined voices, passion and amazing efforts – #WarriorNun will return and is going to be more EPIC than you could imagine. More details to come! SOON! Thank-you!! #SaveWarriorNun #WarriorNunSaved ❤️🎬 pic.twitter.com/yuTbRR2L3q — Simon Barry – legacy blue check (@SimonDavisBarry) June 28, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Created by Barry and based on the Warrior Nun comic saga published by Avatar Press, the series revolves around a 19-year-old woman who wakes up in a morgue with a new lease on life and a divine artifact embedded in her back. She discovers she is now part of an ancient order that has been tasked with fighting demons on Earth, and powerful forces representing both heaven and hell want to find and control her. In the second season, Ava (Baptista) and the Sister Warriors of the OCS must find a way to defeat the angel, Adriel (William Miller), as he attempts to build his following into the dominant religion on the planet.

Netflix's Warrior Nun stars Alba Baptista (Ava), Tristán Ulloa (Father Vincent), Kristina Tonteri-Young (Sister Beatrice), Lorena Andrea (Sister Lilith), Toya Turner (Shotgun Mary), and Thekla Reuten (Jillian Salvius). The series also stars Sylvia De Fanti (Mother Superion), Emilio Sakraya (J.C.), Olivia Delcán (Sister Camila), Joaquim De Almeida (Cardinal Duretti), May Simón Lifschitz (Chanel), Dimitri Abold (Randall), and Charlotte Vega (Zori). Barry, Jet Wilkinson, and Stephen Hegyes executive produce.

Editorial Note: In the interest of full disclosure, "Warrior Nun" is based on a property owned by Avatar Press, which also owns Bleeding Cool. Avatar Press has not been, is not, and will not be involved in the editorial process behind Bleeding Cool's coverage of the series.

