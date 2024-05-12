Posted in: Games, Paradox Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: Across The Obelisk

Across The Obelisk Announced Two New DLC Packs

Paradox Interactive will release two new DLC packs for Across The Obelisk later this week, and with them will also arrive a free update.

Article Summary Paradox Interactive unveils two 'Across The Obelisk' DLCs, launching May 15, 2024.

'The Obsidian Uprising' Story Pack adds a new time-travel adventure.

New character pack introduces Nenukil, The Engineer, with unique mechanics.

A free content update to accompany the DLC releases, enhancing gameplay.

Paradox Interactive revealed two new DLC packs that will be coming to Across The Obelisk in the form of a new story and a new character. First off, the roguelite deck-building role-playing game will get the new Story Pack: The Obsidian Uprising, in which you'll need to join forces with people to stop an uprising from happening on your watch. To give you some help, you'll get the new Character Pack: Nenukil: The Engineer, who serves as the Chief Engineer of the Black Forge, and might be of some use in helping quell the riot. Both of these DLC packs will be released on May 15, 2024, and with them will also come a large free content update on the same day. We have more info on both of these additions below.

Across The Obelisk – The Obsidian Uprising

Travel back in time with your group of heroes to the splendid dwarven city of Black Forge. Join forces with the young advisor Amelia and Chancellor Cornelius to quell the Obsidian uprising. Experience the pivotal events firsthand and search for a path back to the present. Dive into this epic adventure and explore the roots of a legendary conflict! The Obsidian Uprising adds a new story map that takes players back in time 30 years to the dwarven city of Black Forge, discovering a thrilling new chapter in the story of Senenthia and granting access to a customizable new pet.

Nenukil: The Engineer

The two new DLC packs allow players to expand both their wealth of gameplay options and narrative experiences, adding a new hero and a new in-game world to their collections. Nenukil, the Engineer is a new scout-class hero with a new game mechanic, including a dynamic skin that changes over the course of a game. Discover the tale of Nenukil, chief engineer of the Black Forge, who was saved by Amelia during a catastrophic energy burst from an ancient machine. Feeling indebted to her, Nenukil warned Amelia of the impending Obsidian uprising. Following the turmoil, Nenukil joined Amelia in Senenthia, remaining loyal until her exile.

