It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S17: McElhenney's Teeny-Tiny Update

Rob McElhenney shared a blink-and-you'll-miss-it update on FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 17, but we'll take what we can get.

Article Summary Rob McElhenney confirms work on It's Always Sunny Season 17 on Jimmy Kimmel.

A moment from the interview tests McElhenney's Philly identification skills.

The Gang airs their Emmy Awards grievances while presenting a talk series award.

Emmy winner Danny DeVito contrasts Taxi's success with Sunny's snubs.

Okay. We admit it. When it comes to FXX's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito– starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, we can get a little protective – and paranoid. When you have a killer creative lineup like the names you just read, you know the offers for other projects are coming – and we're happy for all of them because it allows them to stretch their wings outside of the walls of Paddy's. That being said, we need some reassurances every now and then that The Gang will still be finding their way back to us for… oh, I don't know… another 17 seasons? So, with that in mind – and knowing full well that it's literally only eight seconds of the entire interview above (beginning at around the 8:22 mark) – it was nice to hear McElhenney confirm that they're working on Season 17 when late-night host Jimmy Kimmel asked (though no time frame for when it would hit screens was offered – understandably). Following that, Kimmel decides to test McElhenney's ability to tell if someone is from Philly or not – and it's definitely worth checking out (not in that cringey Jimmy Fallon way).

Always Sunny: The Gang Calls Out, Tries Squashing Emmys Beef

What do Vince Gilligan & Peter Gould's Better Call Saul and FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia have in common? Both of them are critically praised & beloved series with rabid fanbases that have been ignored by the Television Academy's Emmy Awards. But as heartbreaking as it is to know that the now-ended "Breaking Bad" spinoff went 0-for-53 when it came to wins versus nominations, The Gang from Paddy's has been running for 16 record-breaking seasons and not received a single Emmy nomination. So when we heard that The Gang would be getting the band back together to present the award for Outstanding Talk Series (Trevor Noah & The Daily Show would take top honors), we had a feeling that the topic of "Emmy snub" would be the theme.

"Have you guys been doing this every year without us?" Day asked toward the opening of their segment. "I feel like we're getting the full Marvel treatment here." To make matters even a little more insulting, this year also marks the first time that The Gang was invited to attend the biggest awards ceremony in television. Let that one sink in. DeVito really drove the point home when he reminded them that he had already won an Emmy for his work on Taxi – which would run for five seasons, picking up 34 nominations and 18 wins. "34 nominations in five years vs. zero nominations in 16 years? That math is bad!" Olson observed – before DeVito added, "Rhea [Perlman] won four for 'Cheers.'" Interesting note: Rhea Perlman appeared as Bertha Fussy in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S16E03: "The Gang Gets Cursed."

