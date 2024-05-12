Posted in: Games, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Eldritch Automata, Gehenna Gaming

Eldritch Automata Releases Free Quicklaunch Guide

Eldritch Automata has released a new Quickstart Guide that is absolutely free, helping you start up a session of the new horror TTRPG.

Article Summary Get started with the free Quicklaunch Guide for the horror TTRPG Eldritch Automata.

Explore a mix of cosmic horror and mecha-inspired action created by expert game designers.

Create unique characters with 144+ Pilot and Automata Archetype combinations.

Dive into a detailed world with its own lore, secret societies, and monstrous foes.

Tabletop publisher Gehenna Gaming has released the first piece of their latest TTRPG, Eldritch Automata, as the game has received a free Quicklaunch Guide. This is a totally free PDF copy of what you need to know about their new horror game so you can get a campaign up and going. If you're not familiar with it, the game was created by horror RPG event runners Nicholas Francia and Ian E. Muller and was inspired by pop culture sources such as Neon Genesis Evangelion, Pacific Rim, Godzilla, Escaflowne, Alien, and Berserk. The PDF is on Drive Thru RPG right now.

Eldritch Automata

Designed to blend narrative gameplay with easy-to-learn mechanics, Eldritch Automata boasts a low barrier to entry with simple mechanics and character creation that takes as little as 10 minutes. The game takes a "low-floor/high-ceiling" approach to gameplay, however, with interesting combat and out-of-combat systems allowing for a variety of complex approaches to keep the game compelling for both new and seasoned TTRPG players. Piloting an Automata is a constant source of stress and danger. As you use these machines to fight against the Horrors and Seraphs, you will need to keep your Stress and Stability under control. Interpersonal relationships and drama are also key elements of Eldritch Automata. You must navigate complex alliances and rivalries with other survivors as your relationships cause ripples through the world around you. Ultimately, the biggest enemy you will face in Eldritch Automata is yourself. Can you maintain your morale in a world that is constantly trying to tear it away? Can you navigate the treacherous waters of a brave new world and survive the horrors that lurk around every corner? The answers to these questions are up to you.

An expansive rule set designed using the Year Zero Engine that allows for both narrative storytelling and the high-octane action of launching in an Automata to face down a monstrous cosmic being

A comprehensive character creation system combining 12 Pilot Archetypes and 12 Automata Archetypes, each boasting a multitude of abilities and talents for over 144 unique combinations

Personal relationship mechanics that allow you to forge bonds with other PCs and NPCs and leverage them in combat to gain an edge or break your opponents, plus downtime mechanics to flesh out non-combat scenes and roleplay hooks to make them more meaningful to character development

A full equipment loadout system allows you to create the weapon of your dreams for your Automata using Weapon Tags, as well as lists of pre-made weapons and equipment so you can simply grab your gear and launch

A breakdown of the world and setting with six different regions to base your game in, each with its own rich history and tales of survival, plus four unique secret societies and conspiracy groups to add plot devices and 'Xanatos Gambit'-fuel to your games

A terrifying list of sample Horrors and Seraphs to deploy against your pilots and fuel your stories with unique abilities and mechanics to keep players on the edge of their seats

A full overview of how Eldritch Automata is intended to be run, leveraging the media that inspired the game and our experience as seasoned Game Masters of the horror genre

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!