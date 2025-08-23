Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: wednesday

Wednesday Can't Hit Snooze on This Rude Awakening: S02 Part 2 Clip

Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) gets a "wake-up call" from the last person she expected (or probably wanted) in Netflix's look at Season 2 Part 2.

Article Summary Wednesday faces a shocking "wake-up call" as Principal Weems appears in this clip from Season 2 Part 2.

Tim Burton and Jenna Ortega promise darker twists and intense new mysteries at Nevermore Academy.

The latest sneak peek offers just a small bite of what's still to come with Episodes 5-8.

Season 2 Part 2 launches September 3rd, ramping up the suspense and supernatural stakes.

With the release of the official trailer for the second part of series star/EP Jenna Ortega, director/EP Tim Burton, and Showrunners/EPs Al Gough and Miles Millar's Wednesday Season 2, it became pretty clear that things are going to get intense. While there are any number of dangling storyline threads that we're psyched to see addressed, seeing how Wednesday (Ortega) is going to handle having Gwendoline Christie's Principal Weems in her head (giving us serious "Dexter"/Dark Passenger vibes) might now be at the top of our list. Based on the preview clip that was released on Saturday, the back-and-forth between the two is definitely going to be classic…

To see where things are heading as we inch closer to the season finale, here's a look at the sneak peek that was released earlier today, followed by the previously released image gallery:

Along with Ortega's Wednesday Addams, the Addams Family portrait image and video that Netflix released during its Upfronts presentation also included a look at Isaac Ordonez's Pugsley Addams, Victor Dorobantu's Thing, Luis Guzmán's Gomez Addams, Catherine Zeta-Jones' Morticia Addams, Joanna Lumley's Grandmama Hester Frump, Joonas Suotamo's Lurch, and Fred Armisen's Uncle Fester.

This season, Wednesday Addams (Ortega) returns to prowl the Gothic halls of Nevermore Academy, where fresh foes and woes await, leaving her to navigate family, friends, and old adversaries as they propel her into another year of delightfully dark and kooky mayhem. Armed with her signature razor-sharp wit and deadpan charm, Wednesday is also plunged into a new bone-chilling supernatural mystery. Don't forget that the season will be split into two parts – with Part 2 set for September 3rd.

Wednesday Season 2: More of What You Need to Know…

Joining Ortega for the second season are Steve Buscemi, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Luis Guzmán, Hunter Doohan, Billie Piper, Isaac Ordonez, Victoria Dorobantu, Georgie Farmer, Moosa Mostafa, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, Noah Taylor, and Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo. Guest stars for this season include Joanna Lumley, Thandiwe Newton, Jamie McShane, Frances O'Conner, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, Joonas Suotamo, and Lady Gaga – with Fred Armisen and Christopher Lloyd.

Created by Showrunners and EPs Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, the second season of Netflix's Wednesday is directed by EP Tim Burton, Paco Cabezas, and Angela Robinson. Executive producers also include Steve Stark, Andrew Mittman, Tommy Harper, Karen Richards, Kayla Alpert, Jonathan Glickman, Gail Berman, and Meredith Averill.

