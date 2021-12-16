Wednesday: Danny Elfman to Score, Pen Addams Family Spinoff Theme Song

Netflix, MGM Television, and Tim Burton's Wednesday is welcoming aboard a very familiar face to pen the score & original theme music for the upcoming "The Addams Family" spinoff series, with Danny Elfman (Edward Scissorhands, The Nightmare Before Christmas) joining by Emmy nominee Chris Bacon (Smash, Bates Motel). Created by Al Gough and Miles Millar, the 8-episode series charts Wednesday Addams' (Jenna Ortega) years as a student at Nevermore Academy, watching as she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago—all while navigating new and very tangled relationships. Taking on the roles of Wednesday's parents are Catherine Zeta-Jones stars Morticia Addams, with Luis Guzmán on board as Gomez Addams). To say that Burton and Elfman have a pretty successful 40-year relationship would be an understatement. Their previous collaborations have included Pee-wee's Big Adventure, Beetlejuice, Batman, Edward Scissorhands, Batman Returns, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Mars Attacks!, Sleepy Hollow, Planet of the Apes, Big Fish, Corpse Bride, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Alice in Wonderland, Dark Shadows, Frankenweenie, Big Eyes, Dumbo, and more.

Gwendoline Christie (The Sandman, Game of Thrones), Riki Lindhome (Knives Out, Another Period), Jamie McShane (Mank, Bloodline), Hunter Doohan (Your Honor, Truth Be Told), Georgie Farmer (Treadstone, The Evermoor Chronicles), Moosa Mostafa (Nativity Rocks!, The Last Bus), Emma Myers (Girl in the Basement, Taste of Christmas), Naomi J. Ogawa (Skylines), Joy Sunday (Dear White People, The Beta Test), and Percy Hynes White (The Gifted, Pretty Hard Cases) are also star. In addition, Issac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams), Victor Dorobantu (Thing), and George Burcea (Lurch) are on board to round out the cast. Andrew Mittman for 1.21 (The Addams Family, Alphas), Kevin Miserocchi (Tee and Charles Addams Foundation), Kayla Alpert (Code Black, Up All Night), Jonathan Glickman for Glickmania (RESPECT, Addams Family 2) & Gail Berman (The Addams Family, Alphas) are also part of the production team.