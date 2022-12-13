Wednesday: Jenna Ortega Series Breaks 1 Billion Hours Viewed Barrier

Congratulations to Miles Millar, Al Gough, Tim Burton, Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams), Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams), Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams), Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley), and everyone else involved with Wednesday because you have now officially joined "The 1 Billion Hours Viewed Club." Netflix made it official earlier today, with "The Addams Family" spinoff having clocked in with 1.02B total hours viewed. That makes it only the third title to break the billion mark within the first 28 days of release (with Wednesday debuting on November 16th), joining Stranger Things 4, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, and Squid Game. In addition, the Ortega-starring series is now #2 on the English TV Most Popular List (with the series viewed in more than 150M households) and has held the top spot with 269.67M hours viewed this week, putting it at the top of 90 countries' streaming lists.

Wednesday Creators Millar & Gough Discuss Season 2 & Beyond

Millar & Gough shared some thoughts, concepts & ideas they have for "The Addams Family" spinoff for a second season (and beyond) with Variety should the order come down from the streamer- here are some of the highlights.

Would It Be Safe to Assume That Tyler (Hunter Doohan) Would Return? Gough: "Yeah. Absolutely. He's out there. That's what we wanted to convey."

Millar & Gough Have Plans for Season 2… and Beyond: Millar: "For us, it's always looking at the future, and when we sit down to create a show, it's looking at multiple seasons, ideally. That's never expected, but that's the anticipation that, hopefully, the show is successful. So you always lay out at least three or four seasons' worth of potential storylines for the characters. It can evolve and change. Often, you want to see which characters or cast pop and who you like to write for. So you want to keep it open and organic enough to change it and evolve, but we certainly have a pretty clear runway of what we want to do in future seasons."

Don't Expect Wednesday to Be Possessed by a "Smart Phone" Demon in Season 2… But Thing? Millar: "I think our idea is that she throws the phone out the window in the next beat. I just don't think she ever got to use a phone. I think she's maybe vaguely tempted or amused by it. But then she's going to reject it." / Gough: "Thing basically takes the phone. He'll become a TikTok star in Season 2."