Wednesday Season 2 Cast, Creative Team Offer Behind-the-Scenes Look

The team behind Showrunners/EPs Al Gough & Miles Millar and star/EP Jenna Ortega's Wednesday offers a behind-the-scenes look at Season 2.

We knew that Netflix's Geeked Week 2024 would have some good things to share with fans of Showrunners/EPs Al Gough and Miles Millar and series star/EP Jenna Ortega's Wednesday in terms of the second season—and the week-long fan event did not disappoint. With filming still ongoing, the team sent a behind-the-scenes video that offers some interesting looks at what's ahead. There is a whole lot to enjoy from the cast and creative team – but this might be our favorite scene:

Wednesday Season 2: An Overview

Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair), Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay), Moosa Mostafa (Eugene), Georgie Farmer (Ajax), and Victor Dorobantu (Thing) are all set to return for the second season. Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams), Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams), Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams), Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo (Deputy Ritchie Santiago) have all become series regulars – with Jamie McShane (Sheriff Donovan Galpin) and Fred Armisen (Uncle Fester) returning in guest starring roles.

Joining the cast this season are series regulars Steve Buscemi (The Big Lebowski, Boardwalk Empire), Billie Piper (Scoop, I Hate Suzie), Evie Templeton (Return to Silent Hill, Lord of Misrule), Owen Painter (Tiny Beautiful Things, The Handmaid's Tale), and Noah Taylor (Law & Order: Organized Crime, Park Avenue).

In addition, "Addams Family" alum Christopher Lloyd, Joanna Lumley (Fool Me Once, Absolutely Fabulous), Thandiwe Newton (Westworld, Crash), Frances O'Connor (The Missing, The Twelve), Haley Joel Osment (The Kominsky Method, Somebody I Used to Know), Heather Matarazzo (The Princess Diaries, Scream), and Joonas Suotamowill will guest-star.

Earlier this week, series star and EP Jenna Ortega checked in with Jimmy Fallon on NBC's The Tonight Show to share how things have been going with production on the second season of Al Gough and Miles Millar's Wednesday now that she's an executive producer. But for this go-around, Ortega offered an update on filming while speaking with EXTRA alongside Winona Ryder and Catherine O'Hara in support of their film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

As for what's to come on "Wednesday," Jenna teased, "I have, like, really incredible set pieces, is what I would say… We've only done four episodes so far, but every episode has one strong, kind of outstanding scene or factor, which is kind of nice… This season just feels like we're getting a little bit more of an opportunity to do the things that we wanted to accomplish in the first one, maybe just didn't have the resources or faith. We just have a lot more trust this season."

