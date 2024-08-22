Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Jenna Ortega, netflix, preview, season 2, wednesday

Wednesday Season 2: "It's Been the Best": Jenna Ortega on Being EP

Wednesday star and EP Jenna Ortega shared what it's been like being an executive producer and what it was like getting back into character.

With series star and executive producer Jenna Ortega doing the press rounds in support of Tim Burton's Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, we had a feeling that we would get a chance to learn how things were going with the second season of Netflix and Al Gough and Miles Millar's Wednesday. For this go-around, Ortega checked in with Jimmy Fallon on NBC's The Tonight Show, where she revealed that she flew out from filming the season to visit the late-night talk show. Deom there, Fallon asked her how it felt to be taking on the responsibilities of being a producer. "Oh, my God, it's been the best. I've never really done that on a TV show before, and we had talked about it first season. And it's so nice being a part of these conversations because I love what I do, and I love my job, but I'm able to be a part of the background stuff. So, you know, I get to decide, like, how blue somebody's gonna be or where the brains go on the floor, what the prosthetics look like," Ortega shared. "It's so exciting. It's so much fun, actually. Yeah, I'm learning so much. It's so informative."

As for what it was like getting back into character, Ortega admits that she was "a little terrified" at first as she was getting back into the swing of things. "I was a little terrified just because it had been years since 'Wednesday,' since we shot the first one. We did that like 2 or 3 years ago in Romania. So I didn't really know how… I just was, I think, overthinking it," Ortega shared. "But as soon as you put on the costumes by Colleen Atwood, you get hair and makeup done, and then you take all the expression out of your face, it's like, "Oh, okay…"

Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair), Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay), Moosa Mostafa (Eugene), Georgie Farmer (Ajax), and Victor Dorobantu (Thing) are all set to return for the second season. Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams), Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams), Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams), Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo (Deputy Ritchie Santiago) have all become series regulars – with Jamie McShane (Sheriff Donovan Galpin) and Fred Armisen (Uncle Fester) returning in guest starring roles.

Joining the cast this season are series regulars Steve Buscemi (The Big Lebowski, Boardwalk Empire), Billie Piper (Scoop, I Hate Suzie), Evie Templeton (Return to Silent Hill, Lord of Misrule), Owen Painter (Tiny Beautiful Things, The Handmaid's Tale), and Noah Taylor (Law & Order: Organized Crime, Park Avenue). In addition, "Addams Family" alum Christopher Lloyd, Joanna Lumley (Fool Me Once, Absolutely Fabulous), Thandiwe Newton (Westworld, Crash), Frances O'Connor (The Missing, The Twelve), Haley Joel Osment (The Kominsky Method, Somebody I Used to Know), Heather Matarazzo (The Princess Diaries, Scream), and Joonas Suotamowill will guest-star.

