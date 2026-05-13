Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Westminster Dog Show

Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show 2027 Heading to Netflix

During its Upfronts 2026 presentation, Netflix announced it would be the home for the 2027 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in February 2027.

Article Summary Netflix will stream the 2027 Westminster Dog Show live from New York City, marking a major new media home for the event.

The 151st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show runs January 30 to February 2, 2027, at Javits Center and Madison Square Garden.

Best in Breed competitions will stream live on Tudum, while the Masters Agility Championship will air later as a taped broadcast.

Respected Norwegian judge Espen Engh will oversee Best in Show as Westminster Dog Show expands its global reach on Netflix.

We know what you were expecting. You thought we were going to go with some joke like, "It looks like Netflix is going to the dogs," or something like that. But we're better than that, people. Besides, Bleeding Cool has nothing but love for the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show and its high-class canine competition. That's why we were pretty psyched when the streaming service announced during its Upfronts 2026 presentation that Netflix will stream the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show live from New York City in February 2027, with Best in Breed competitions streaming live on Tudum and the Masters Agility Championship taped for a later broadcast. The 151st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show takes place January 30th through February 2nd, 2027, with daytime breed and agility events held at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center and evening group judging and Best in Show hosted at Madison Square Garden.

Norwegian judge and breeder Espen Engh will serve as Best in Show judge for the 2027 edition. Engh is a third-generation Greyhound fancier, a globally respected judge, and one of the only active judges invited to award Best in Show at both Westminster and Crufts, the legendary UK dog show. Additionally, seven highly respected group judges will make their selections over two nights at Madison Square Garden, with their winning dogs advancing to the Best in Show competition.

"Following the momentum of Westminster's historic 150th milestone event earlier this year, we are thrilled to begin an exciting new chapter with Netflix as our media partner," shared Dr. Donald Sturz, president of the Westminster Kennel Club, regarding today's big announcement. "Bringing the Westminster Dog Show to Netflix for the first time not only expands the reach of this iconic event but also introduces the sport of dogs to new audiences around the world." Brandon Riegg, vice president of nonfiction series & sports at Netflix, added, "As a proud dog owner myself, it's a real pleasure and honor to partner with the Westminster Kennel Club to air its 151st show live around the world on Netflix next year. We're thrilled to showcase this prestigious and beloved event to an even broader global audience, celebrating the dogs, their handlers, and the fans who love them."

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