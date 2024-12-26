Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Movies, TV | Tagged: Marvel Studios, mcu, what if

What If…? Season 3 Heads to The Old West in E06: "What If… 1872?"

Check out a sneak peek, image gallery, and more for Marvel Animation and Disney+’s What If...? Season 3 Episode 6: "What If... 1872?"

As we inch closer to the series finale of Marvel Animation and Disney+'s What If…?, we've got a sneak preview and more for S03E06: "What If… 1872?" (directed by Stephan Franck and Bryan Andrews, with a story by Andrews, Matthew Chauncey, and Ryan Little, and a teleplay by Chauncey and Little). With Simu Liu as Xu Shang-Chi, Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, Wyatt Russell as John Walker (aka U.S. Agent), and more, the next chapter finds our heroes living in the Old West – with Shang-Chi and his partner, Kate Bishop, traveling the frontier and saving innocents from the evils of… The Hood. Here's a look at the key art poster and image gallery that was released, followed by a sneak preview of what you can expect.

The series features a voice cast that includes a number of stars reprising their roles – with Season 3 featuring characters like Captain America/Sam Wilson, The Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes, Hulk/Bruce Banner, The Red Guardian, Captain Peggy Carter, Agatha Harkness, Shang-Chi, Storm the Goddess of Thunder (!!!), and many more. Now, here's a sneak peek at the third and final season of the animated anthology series – with S03E06: "What If… 1872?" set to hit Disney+ screens at 12 am PT (3 am ET):

With a third and final season of What If…? on the way, Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studios' Head of Streaming, Television and Animation, is reassuring fans that the final run will do right by Wright's Uatu while also bringing a proper closure to the animated series. "It feels like the completion of a trilogy," Winderbaum shared during an episode of The Official Marvel Podcast. "It takes us to places that you'd never expect. It goes beyond the first two seasons in its exploration of the multiverse. It pulls in characters that are very unexpected and has what I think is an extremely moving and very fulfilling culmination for Uatu the Watcher."

The final season's chapters are directed by Bryan Andrews and Stephan Franck and are written by Matthew Chauncey, Ryan Little, and A.C. Bradley. Executive producers are Winderbaum, Andrews, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, with co-executive producer Matthew Chauncey and producers Danielle Costa, Carrie Wassenaar, and Alex Scharf.

