Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: ryan seacrest, Wheel of Fortune

Wheel of Fortune: Ryan Seacrest Shares Message During Debut (VIDEO)

Check out Ryan Seacrest's debut as the new host of Wheel of Fortune, sharing in a message he knows he's "got some very big shoes to fill."

Monday marked the beginning of a new game show era, with the 42nd season premiere of Wheel of Fortune marking Ryan Seacrest's first official show as host – taking over for recent Emmy Award-winner Pat Sajak. Joined by returning co-host Vanna White, Seacrest had a few words to share with the viewing audience before moving forward with the wheel spinning. "Thank you for the very warm welcome. Hosting 'Wheel of Fortune' is a dream job. I've been a fan of this show since I was a kid, watching in Atlanta with my family, and I know how special it is that Wheel has been in your living rooms for the past 40 years. I'm just so grateful to be invited in. I also know I've got some very big shoes to fill," the new host shared.

After showing that he has what it takes to hold the title, Seacrest shared with White that "we got one [a show] under our belt" and the fact that "everybody got to walk away with some money" fulfilled the wish he had for his first show. "I was really hoping that would happen on my first night, and it did," he added. Now, here's a look at the Bonus Round from tonight's show:

Back in July, Seacrest took to Instagram to share a video look at his actual first day of work – and based on the end of the clip, it looked like he had some serious homework to get done before the wheel started spinnin'… Our biggest surprises from the clip? The wheel actually looked bigger in Seacrest's video than it does on the show – and so did the studio. We also dig the "Hall of Fame/museum" dedicated to the long-running game show – a nice mix of cool and cheesy in all the right ways. "A glimpse of my first day at [Wheel of Fortune], and I'm still spinning with excitement!" Seacrest wrote as the caption to his Instagram post, including a video diary of how his first day went:

"Pat, congratulations on an incredible run with 'Wheel of Fortune'! Your dedication, charm, and wit have made the show a beloved part of American television for decades. Your partnership with Vanna [White] has been nothing short of iconic, and together, you've created countless wonderful memories for viewers," Seacrest wrote as the caption to his Instagram post from June, including an image of himself posing with Sajak and White. "You've set the standard for hosts everywhere, and this marks the end of an era. Best wishes for all your future endeavors!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!