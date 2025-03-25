Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: Will Trent

Will Trent in The Hot Seat: S03E11 "Best of Your Recollection" Preview

Along with a preview for tonight's episode of ABC's Will Trent (S03E11: "Best of Your Recollection"), we look ahead to S03E12 and S03E13.

Article Summary Will Trent faces a tense internal investigation after a traumatic shooting in S03E11.

Episode 12: Will goes undercover in a wellness community tied to mysterious deaths.

Episode 13: APD closes in on Olas Collective's leaders for a climactic showdown.

Starring Ramón Rodríguez, the ABC series draws from Karin Slaughter's bestselling books.

Welcome back to our weekly preview of ABC and Showrunners Liz Heldens & Daniel Thomsen's Ramón Rodríguez -starring series Will Trent. This week brings S03E11: "Best of Your Recollection," with Will (Rodríguez) facing an investigation into a traumatic shooting and the personal and professional fallout from it. Along with an official overview, we also have the episode trailer and image gallery to pass along. In addition, we have the official overview for S03E12: "You're the Worst Person In the World" (April 1st) and the newly-added official overview for S03E13: "One of Us Now" (April 8th).

Will Trent Season 3 Episodes 11-13 Previews

Will Trent Season 3 Episode 11: "Best of Your Recollection" – After a traumatic shooting, Will (Ramón Rodríguez) faces a tense internal investigation and the fallout from his actions. Meanwhile, his friendship with Faith (Iantha Richardson) is put to the test, and Will finds himself torn between his lingering feelings for Marion (Gina Rodriguez) and Angie (Erika Christensen). Written by Rebecca Murga.

Will Trent Season 3 Episode 12: "You're the Worst Person In the World" – While grappling with his own trauma, Will (Ramón Rodríguez) goes undercover at Olas Collective, a suspicious wellness community, to uncover the truth behind the organization and investigate a string of deaths tied to its members. Written by Laura Snow.

Will Trent Season 3 Episode 13: "One of Us Now" – Will (Ramón Rodríguez) digs deeper into Olas Collective, reporting shocking truths to Amanda (Sonja Sohn). Meanwhile, the APD closes in on the cult's leaders, setting the stage for a showdown that could turn everything upside down. Written by Laura Snow.

Based on Karin Slaughter's New York Times bestselling "Will Trent" series, Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta's overwhelmed foster care system. Now, Will uses his unique point of view in the pursuit of justice and has the highest clearance rate in the GBI. The ABC series stars Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent, Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell, Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood, with Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner, and Gina Rodriguez as Marion Alba. Executive producers are Liz Heldens, Daniel Thomsen, Karin Slaughter, Oly Obst, Howard Deutch, Ellen Marie Blum, and Ramón Rodriguez. Heldens and Thomsen also serve as showrunners.

