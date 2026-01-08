Law & Order: SVU Crossover Event: Here's Our S27E09: "Purity" Preview

Law & Order's major crossover event continues with SVU Season 27, Episode 9: "Purity" on NBC.
When it comes to the new year, NBC is hitting the ground running in 2026, with a massive "Law & Order" universe crossover currently underway as you're reading this. As we learned by the time the credits rolled on Law & Order, there's a whole lot more going on – and much more at stake – when a mysterious murder sends both squads down a very dangerous rabbit hole. With that in mind, we have an official overview and image gallery for Law & Order: SVU S27E09: "Purity" (with a trailer for the crossover waiting for you above). In addition, we've included a featurette spotlighting Mariska Hargitay and Kelli Giddish as they squeeze in some "friendly interrogation" time together.
Law & Order: SVU Season 27 Episode 9: "Purity" Preview
Law & Order: SVU Season 27 Episode 9: "Purity" – The hunt for a murder suspect uncovers a crime with shocking legal and ethical implications; Bruno must protect his squad during a raid on a suspect's home; Carisi and Price team up in court when Brady's interrogation tactics undermine the case. Directed by Jean de Segonzac and written by Kevin Deiboldt.
"Purity" Episode 27012 — Pictured: (l-r) Kelli Giddish as Sgt. Amanda Rollins, Maura Tierney as Lieutenant Jessica Brady, Aimé Donna Kelly as Capt. Renee Curry, Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson, Reid Scott as Detective Vincent Riley, David Ajala as Detective Theo Walker — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
Purity" Episode 27012 — Pictured: David Ajala as Det. Theo Walker — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Purity" Episode 27012 — Pictured: (l-r) Kelli Giddish as Sgt. Amanda Rollins, Maura Tierney as Lieutenant Jessica Brady, Aimé Donna Kelly as Capt. Renee Curry, Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Purity" Episode 27012 — Pictured: (l-r) Kelli Giddish as Sgt. Amanda Rollins, Maura Tierney as Lieutenant Jessica Brady, Aimé Donna Kelly as Capt. Renee Curry — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Purity" Episode 27012 — Pictured: Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Purity" Episode 27012 — Pictured: Ice T as Sgt. Odafin "Fin" Tutuola — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Purity" Episode 27012 — Pictured: (l-r) Reid Scott as Detective Vincent Riley, Aimé Donna Kelly as Capt. Renee Curry, David Ajala as Det. Theo Walker, Corey Cott as Det. Jake Griffin, Ice T as Sgt. Odafin "Fin" Tutuola, Maura Tierney as Lieutenant Jessica Brady — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Purity" Episode 27012 — Pictured: (l-r) David Ajala as Det. Theo Walker, Reid Scott as Detective Vincent Riley, Aimé Donna Kelly as Capt. Renee Curry — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Purity" Episode 27012 — Pictured: Corey Cott as Det. Jake Griffin — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Purity" Episode 27012 — Pictured: Reid Scott as Detective Vincent Riley — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Purity" Episode 27012 — Pictured: Colleen Foy as Sara Tandon — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Purity" Episode 27012 — Pictured: (l-r) Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson, Colleen Foy as Sara Tandon — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Purity" Episode 27012 — Pictured: Norma Kuhling as ADA CJ Jones — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Purity" Episode 27012 — Pictured: (l-r) Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson, Maura Tierney as Lieutenant Jessica Brady — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Purity" Episode 27012 — Pictured: (l-r) Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson, Maura Tierney as Lieutenant Jessica Brady — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Purity" Episode 27012 — Pictured: (l-r) Colleen Foy as Sara Tandon, Maura Tierney as Lieutenant Jessica Brady — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Purity" Episode 27012 — Pictured: (l-r) Ice T as Sgt. Odafin "Fin" Tutuola, David Ajala as Det. Theo Walker, JP Scattini as AJ — (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/NBC)
"Purity" Episode 27012 — Pictured: (l-r) Ice T as Sgt. Odafin "Fin" Tutuola, David Ajala as Det. Theo Walker — (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/NBC)
"Purity" Episode 27012 — Pictured: (l-r) Hugh Dancy as A.D.A. Nolan Price, Peter Scanavino as A.D.A Dominick "Sonny" Carisi Jr. — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Purity" Episode 27012 — Pictured: Peter Scanavino as A.D.A Dominick "Sonny" Carisi Jr. — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Purity" Episode 27012 — Pictured: Norma Kuhling as ADA CJ Jones — (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/NBC)
"Purity" Episode 27012 — Pictured: Maura Tierney as Lieutenant Jessica Brady — (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/NBC)
"Purity" Episode 27012 — Pictured: Greg Germann as Strauss — (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/NBC)
"Purity" Episode 27012 — Pictured: Tony Goldwyn as District Attorney Nicholas Baxter — (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/NBC)
"Purity" Episode 27012 — Pictured: (l-r) Norma Kuhling as ADA CJ Jones, Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson — (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/NBC)
Created by Emmy Award-winning producer Dick Wolf, NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (SVU) is the longest-running primetime drama in American television history. Now in its 27th season on NBC, this hard-hitting and emotional series chronicles the lives of the Special Victims Unit of the New York City Police Department, an elite squad of detectives who investigate crimes of sexual assault, child abuse, and domestic violence.
Mariska Hargitay, Ice T, Peter Scanavino, Kelli Giddish, Kevin Kane, and Aimé Donna Kelly star. Dick Wolf, Michele Fazekas, Mariska Hargitay, Kenneth Brown, and Peter Jankowski executive produce. NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (SVU) is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment.
