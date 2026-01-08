Posted in: Current News, NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Law & Order: SVU

Law & Order: SVU Crossover Event: Here's Our S27E09: "Purity" Preview

NBC's "Law & Order" crossover event continues! Here's a look at our preview for tonight's second chapter, Law & Order: SVU S27E09: "Purity."

Article Summary Law & Order's major crossover event continues with SVU Season 27, Episode 9: "Purity" on NBC.

A shocking murder sends both squads on a dangerous investigation with high legal and ethical stakes.

New episode features Bruno leading a risky raid and Carisi teaming up with Price to save a flawed case.

Get a sneak peek with the official episode trailer and a behind-the-scenes featurette with Mariska Hargitay.

When it comes to the new year, NBC is hitting the ground running in 2026, with a massive "Law & Order" universe crossover currently underway as you're reading this. As we learned by the time the credits rolled on Law & Order, there's a whole lot more going on – and much more at stake – when a mysterious murder sends both squads down a very dangerous rabbit hole. With that in mind, we have an official overview and image gallery for Law & Order: SVU S27E09: "Purity" (with a trailer for the crossover waiting for you above). In addition, we've included a featurette spotlighting Mariska Hargitay and Kelli Giddish as they squeeze in some "friendly interrogation" time together.

Law & Order: SVU Season 27 Episode 9: "Purity" Preview

Law & Order: SVU Season 27 Episode 9: "Purity" – The hunt for a murder suspect uncovers a crime with shocking legal and ethical implications; Bruno must protect his squad during a raid on a suspect's home; Carisi and Price team up in court when Brady's interrogation tactics undermine the case. Directed by Jean de Segonzac and written by Kevin Deiboldt.

Created by Emmy Award-winning producer Dick Wolf, NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (SVU) is the longest-running primetime drama in American television history. Now in its 27th season on NBC, this hard-hitting and emotional series chronicles the lives of the Special Victims Unit of the New York City Police Department, an elite squad of detectives who investigate crimes of sexual assault, child abuse, and domestic violence.

Mariska Hargitay, Ice T, Peter Scanavino, Kelli Giddish, Kevin Kane, and Aimé Donna Kelly star. Dick Wolf, Michele Fazekas, Mariska Hargitay, Kenneth Brown, and Peter Jankowski executive produce. NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (SVU) is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment.

