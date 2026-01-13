Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: Will Trent

Will Trent Season 4: Our Updated S04E02: "Love Takes Time" Preview

Check out our updated preview for tonight's episode of ABC's Ramón Rodríguez-starring Will Trent, Season 4 Episode 2: "Love Takes Time."

Article Summary Will Trent faces deadly danger as he's trapped and wounded in Season 4 Episode 2: "Love Takes Time."

The team scrambles to find Will, while Angie uncovers clues that point to a deeper conspiracy.

Upcoming episodes plunge Will and Faith into the art world and a salsa competition murder case.

Kevin Daniels promoted to series regular, increasing Det. Franklin Wilks' role in Season 4.

Trapped, injured, and looking for a way to outsmart his captors is one helluva way for Will Trent (Ramón Rodríguez) to end the fourth-season opener of Showrunners/EPs Liz Heldens and Daniel Thomsen's hit ABC series. That brings us to our updated preview, with an official overview, image gallery, trailer, and sneak peek at S04E02: "Love Takes Time." From there, we have official overviews for the following two episodes: January 20th's S04E03: "Studio 4B" and January 27th's S04E04: "The Man From Nowhere."

Will Trent Season 4: S04E02 – S04E04 Previews

Will Trent Season 4 Episode 2: "Love Takes Time" – When Will disappears and is presumed dead, the team scrambles for answers. As Angie questions the evidence, it becomes clear something isn't adding up, while Will, trapped and wounded, races to outsmart his captor.

Will Trent Season 4 Episode 3: "Studio 4B" – When a model is murdered, Will and Faith dive into a twisted art-world conspiracy, aided by Ava, his former flame. Meanwhile, Betty's instincts turn a routine neighborhood check for Ormewood, Angie, and Nico into a critical lead on a dangerous case.

Will Trent Season 4 Episode 4: "The Man From Nowhere" – When a dancer is murdered at the Atlanta World Salsa Championships, Will and Faith navigate the competition to uncover the truth. Meanwhile, Angie, Ormewood, and Franklin scramble to manage college interns digging into a 15-year-old cold case.

Over the summer, we learned that Kevin Daniels (Det. Franklin Wilks) had been promoted to series regular, beginning with the upcoming season. Over the course of the show's three-season run, the Atlanta police detective has served as Angie's (Erika Christensen) AA sponsor and a reliable presence within the team. Personally, it's a good call, and it will be interesting to see him be able to take a more on-screen, hands-on approach to the cases. With the series set to return on Jan. 6th, here's a look at the musical number/teaser that was released last month:

Based on Karin Slaughter's New York Times bestselling "Will Trent" series, Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta's overwhelmed foster care system. Now, Will uses his unique point of view in the pursuit of justice and has the highest clearance rate in the GBI. The ABC series stars Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent, Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell, Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood, with Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner, and Gina Rodriguez as Marion Alba. Executive producers are Liz Heldens, Daniel Thomsen, Karin Slaughter, Oly Obst, Howard Deutch, Ellen Marie Blum, and Ramón Rodriguez. Heldens and Thomsen also serve as showrunners.

