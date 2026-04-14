Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Will Trent

Will Trent Showrunners on What [SPOILERS] Death Means Moving Forward

Will Trent showrunners Liz Heldens, Daniel T. Thomsen, and Karine Rosenthal on [SPOILERS] shocking death, and what it means moving forward.

Well, that's one way to get the attention of Will Trent fans. Heading into tonight's episode of the hit ABC series, S04E15: "The Blank Expanse of Nothing," we knew that Will (Ramón Rodríguez) would be looking to Dr. Roach (Margaret Cho) for a bit of clarity regarding how to handle Adelaide (Mallory Jansen)- while Amanda (Sonja Sohn) discovered how the FBI was involved in all of it. Meanwhile, Faith (Iantha Richardson) and Ormewood (Jake McLaughlin) look for answers after a young girl claims to have been abducted by aliens. Well, things took a shocking and tragic turn by the time the credits rolled – so much so that we're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign and throwing down an image spoiler buffer as showrunners Liz Heldens, Daniel T. Thomsen, and Karine Rosenthal discuss what it all means for Will, the team, and the season moving forward.

While we won't do a deep dive into heavy spoilers, while working with the FBI, Amanda locates a young man whom Will encountered earlier in the season, who has a connection to the Commander, the mysterious "big bad" connected to Adelaide and the group devoted to serial killer James Ulster. But before she can start following him, Amanda is overtaken by a mysterious assailant. Meanwhile, Will arranges to meet with Adelaide, hoping to slip a tracking device on her to lead him to his uncle. But after pulling a disappearing act, Adelaide calls Will and tells him that she left something for him outside – just around the corner. That's when Will discovers Amanda's body, seemingly the victim of a coordinated stabbing.

"Amanda has been the character who has protected Will for as long as she has known him," Rosenthal shared with Variety. "So this gives us the opportunity for a completely new dynamic in the GBI, because her replacement will not have that same relationship with Will. Her death had the most impact on the most amount of characters. It really sets everybody reeling from this enormous loss. So it's such a reset for our characters in a way that is painful but exciting for Season 5."

Noting that Sohn was given the heads-up about Amanda's fate early and that she took the news with "an impressive amount of grace," Thomsen added, "Nobody gets to always exit their shows — even on the writing side — on their own terms all the time. It's hard to do that with grace. So it was just very impressive. She is a total pro." Heldens made a point of making sure Sohn got her flowers for how she developed Amanda over the course of the show's run. "I also don't want to get through this interview without really honoring the work that Sonja Sohn has done on this character," he shared. "At the beginning of this season, I went back to watch the finale of Season 1, and her work is impeccable." And it's not like there aren't ways to bring her back. That's always a little of a comfort that we have a mechanism by which we could bring people back if Will needs to work something out," Heldens added.

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