Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Will Trent

Will Trent: We've Got Images for S04E12: "I Hear It Now, I Was Good"

Will Trent is driven to find answers about his uncle's whereabouts in this week's episode, Season 4 Episode 12: "I Hear It Now, I Was Good."

Article Summary Will Trent races to unravel his uncle’s disappearance in Season 4 Episode 12: "I Hear It Now, I Was Good".

The team faces a puzzling case after a renowned conductor is murdered with bizarre musical evidence.

Episode 13 teases drama as Amanda seeks help after her gun is used in a suspicious shooting case.

Ormewood and Angie cross paths with a psychic grad student during an intense college job fair.

After last week's episode of ABC and Showrunners Liz Heldens & Daniel Thomsen's Ramón Rodríguez-starring Will Trent, Will (Rodríguez) is driven more than ever to solve the mystery behind his uncle's disappearance, while the team tackles the case of a murdered conductor. Along with an official overview and trailer for S04E12 "I Hear It Now, I Was Good," we've just added the official image gallery. In addition, we take a look at the S04E13 overview: "Did I Screw This Up," in which Amanda (Sonja Sohn) needs help from Will and Faith (Iantha Richardson) after her gun is used in a shooting.

Will Trent Season 4: S04E12 & S04E13 Previews

Will Trent Season 4 Episode 12: "I Hear It Now, I Was Good" – Will grows anxious over the whereabouts of his uncle, drawing emotional support from Angie. Meanwhile, the murder of a famed conductor, found with cryptic musical clues, pulls Ormewood, Faith and Franklin into the world of the Atlanta Symphony.

Will Trent Season 4 Episode 13: "Did I Screw This Up" – Amanda seeks help from Will and Faith after her gun is used in a self-defense shooting, and suspicion begins to mount around her. Meanwhile, at a college job fair, Angie and Ormewood encounter a grad student claiming to have psychic visions.

Based on Karin Slaughter's New York Times bestselling "Will Trent" series, Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta's overwhelmed foster care system. Now, Will uses his unique point of view in the pursuit of justice and has the highest clearance rate in the GBI. The ABC series stars Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent, Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell, Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood, with Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner, and Gina Rodriguez as Marion Alba.

Over the summer, we learned that Kevin Daniels (Det. Franklin Wilks) had been promoted to series regular, beginning with the upcoming season. Over the course of the show's three-season run, the Atlanta police detective has served as Angie's (Erika Christensen) AA sponsor and a reliable presence within the team. Personally, it's a good call, and it will be interesting to see him be able to take a more on-screen, hands-on approach to the cases.

Executive producers are Liz Heldens, Daniel Thomsen, Karin Slaughter, Oly Obst, Howard Deutch, Ellen Marie Blum, and Ramón Rodriguez. Heldens and Thomsen also serve as showrunners.

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