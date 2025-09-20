Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: willow

Willow "Brought So Many People Joy": Ruby Cruz Reflects on Series End

Ruby Cruz (Princess Kit Tanthalos) shared her thoughts on how Willow's cancellation was handled and how the series meant so much to so many.

In March 2023, the news came down that Lucasfilm and Jonathan Kasdan's Warwick Davis (Willow Ufgood) and Joanne Whalley (Queen Sorsha)-starring Willow sequel series wouldn't be returning for a second season. Still, at the time, the bad news still had a glimmer of hope in that there were talks of it returning in another form (like a streaming film). Two months later, it became crystal clear that it wouldn't be the case when the series was included with a number of others that were pulled from Disney+ and Hulu in May 2023, when The Walt Disney Company attempted to course-correct its financial woes. Not returning for a second season was one thing, but being removed from the streaming service as if it never existed was quite another, prompting reactions from the fans, cast, and creative team regarding how things were handled.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter in support of her film The Threesome, Ruby Cruz (Princess Kit Tanthalos) looked back on her experience on the Lucasfilm series and how the fans still share with her how much it meant to them. "Yeah, in the moment when the [cancellation and Disney+ removal] happened," Cruz shared when asked if the news of the show's cancellation hit her hard. "But I just feel so much gratitude for that whole experience and all the people that I met while shooting it and for what Kit taught me and the way that people responded to Kit. People still reach out and say some of the most heart-wrenchingly beautiful things about what Kit brought to them."

Cruz continued, "[Willow] existed in its own little bubble of time and space, and it reached the people it needed to reach. Of course, I also feel conflicted about it. It brought so many people joy, and it taught me so many things. So it breaks my heart that people can't watch it anymore, and I support people in wanting answers." No matter how brief the show's run may have been, Cruz appreciates the opportunity and what she was able to gain from it. "In the end, I'm just grateful for everything it gave me. It really was a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and maybe it makes sense that it's a once-in-a-lifetime watching experience as well. (Laughs.) So I've had to figure out my ways of coping," she added.

