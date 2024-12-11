Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: warwick davis, willow

Willow: Warwick Davis Reminded Of How Badly Disney+ Treated Series

After a behind-the-scenes image came up as a photo memory, Willow star Warwick Davis called out Disney+ for the way they treated the series.

For fans of Lucasfilm and Jonathan Kasdan's Warwick Davis (Willow Ufgood) and Joanne Whalley (Queen Sorsha)-starring Willow, 2023 was a pretty brutal year. In March, they learned that the series wouldn't be returning for a second season – though there were a few flickers of hope that a return of some kind could still be possible. That prospect was hit with a harsh reality two months later when the series was included with a number of series and specials that were pulled from Disney+ and Hulu in May when The Walt Disney Company began attempting to course-correct its financial woes. Not returning for a second season was one thing, but being removed from the streaming service as if it never existed was quite another, prompting Davis to question the decision on social media in a post in October 2023.

A little more than a year later, Davis is revisiting the topic – and he's as understandably angry about it now as he was back then. "This image just came up as a photo memory. A BTS shot from the #Willow Series. 😃 It's a travesty that ⁦⁦[Disney+] value shareholders over subscribers in their creative decision-making. #Justsaying," Davis wrote in his post, including a look at the behind-the-scenes image. "I only ever saw each episode once!😡"

Here's a look at Davis's post from earlier today, followed by a look back to October 2023:

This image just came up as a photo memory. A BTS shot from the #Willow Series. 😃 It's a travesty that ⁦⁦@DisneyPlus⁩ value shareholders over subscribers in their creative decision-making. #Justsaying I only ever saw each episode once!😡 pic.twitter.com/lA49jObIyd — Warwick Davis (@WarwickADavis) December 11, 2024 Show Full Tweet

"I meet lovely people on a daily basis who are fans of #Willow, who are the reason the [Disney+] Series was made. Please tell me, [The Walt Disney Company], what do I say to these subscribers when they ask why they can't watch the series any more? #embarrassing," wrote Davis in a tweet/x back in October 2023 – here's a look:

I meet lovely people on a daily basis who are fans of #Willow, who are the reason the @DisneyPlus Series was made. Please tell me @WaltDisneyCo, what do I say to these subscribers when they ask why they can't watch the series any more? #embarrassing pic.twitter.com/tUu9gstkbS — Warwick Davis (@WarwickADavis) October 14, 2023 Show Full Tweet

