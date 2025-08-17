Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: Women Wearing Shoulder Pads

Women Wearing Shoulder Pads: Adult Swim's Stop-Motion Series Debuts

Check out our preview for tonight's premiere of Adult Swim and Gonzalo Cordova's Women Wearing Shoulder Pads, starting at midnight ET/PT.

Article Summary Women Wearing Shoulder Pads debuts tonight on Adult Swim with a double episode premiere at midnight ET/PT.

Created by Gonzalo Cordova, the stop-motion series features an all-woman cast and vivid 1980s style flair.

Produced with Cinema Fantasma, the Spanish-language show follows ambitious women in 1980s Quito, Ecuador.

Expect quirky, dramatic adventures, fierce business rivalries, and hilarious twists this season.

We've been cheerleaders for the stop-motion animated series since we first got a chance to check it out back during the Annecy International Animation Festival in June. Now, we're only a few hours away from the premiere of series creator Gonzalo Cordova (Tuca & Bertie, Adam Ruins Everything), director Ana Coronilla, and series executive producers Roy Ambriz and Arturo Ambriz's (Cinema Fantasma) Women Wearing Shoulder Pads.

Created by Cordova and produced in partnership with Mexico City-based studio Cinema Fantasma (Frankelda's Book of Spooks), the series follows Marioneta, a proud, wealthy Spaniard living in 1980s Quito, Ecuador. There she encounters a diverse group of eccentric and ambitious women navigating the complicated worlds of love, family, and cuys. Featuring an all-woman cast, Women Wearing Shoulder Pads is produced entirely in Spanish with English subtitles.

Set to premiere globally on Cartoon Network's late-night programming block tonight at midnight ET/PT, we have an updated preview of what viewers can expect from tonight's two-episode debut. First up, we have the official trailer waiting for you above, with the official overviews for the first two chapters, a mini image gallery, and two sneak previews previously released by Adult Swim waiting for you below:

Women Wearing Shoulder Pads Season 1 Episodes 1 & 2 Preview

Women Wearing Shoulder Pads Season 1 Episode 1: "Ámame Ódiame" – A mysterious stalker follows Marioneta as she launches a new business venture. Is the stalker a lover, an enemy, or a little mix of both?

Women Wearing Shoulder Pads Season 1 Episode 2: "¿Quieres? ¿Quieres? ¡Compra!" – Marioneta confronts her greatest business rival, Doña Quispe, but she doesn't come empty-handed. She brings a duck.

Here's a look at two previously released early previews for the upcoming stop-motion animated series, with new episodes set to drop on Adult Swim on Sunday nights:

