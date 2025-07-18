Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: Women Wearing Shoulder Pads

Women Wearing Shoulder Pads Trailer: Adult Swim Previews New Series

Check out the official trailer for Gonzalo Cordova and Adult Swim's Women Wearing Shoulder Pads, premiering on Sunday, August 17th.

During the Annecy International Animation Festival's "Work in Progress" panel last month, series creator Gonzalo Cordova (Tuca & Bertie, Adam Ruins Everything), director Ana Coronilla, and series executive producers Roy Ambriz and Arturo Ambriz of Cinema Fantasma screened the first episode of Women Wearing Shoulder Pads, while releasing a teaser and three preview images for those who couldn't attend the event. At the time, we wrote that we were pretty sure that we had found our next favorite Adult Swim series. Now, with the release of the official trailer for the upcoming animated series, we're doubling down on the series becoming a must-watch. Along with the most recent look waiting for you above, we also have a look back at what was released in June. Adult Swim's Women Wearing Shoulder Pads is set to premiere globally on Cartoon Network's late-night programming block beginning on Sunday, August 17 at midnight ET/PT.

Created by Cordova and produced in partnership with Mexico City-based studio Cinema Fantasma (Frankelda's Book of Spooks), the stop-motion series follows Marioneta, a proud, wealthy Spaniard living in 1980s Quito, Ecuador. There she encounters a diverse group of eccentric and ambitious women navigating the complicated worlds of love, family, and cuys. Featuring an all-woman cast, Women Wearing Shoulder Pads is produced entirely in Spanish with English subtitles. Here's a look at the images that were released, followed by a teaser offering a better sense of what viewers can expect:

And here's a look back at the early preview for the stop-motion series that was released last month, and make sure to keep your radars tuned for San Diego Comic-Con 2025 next week for more on Women Wearing Shoulder Pads, Rick and Morty, Smiling Friends, and much more:

Women Wearing Shoulder Pads – Premieres August 17th | Next Day Max pic.twitter.com/w8byecXTJC — adult swim (@adultswim) June 12, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!