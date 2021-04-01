WWE Launches COVID Survival App for WrestleMania Attendees

WWE will have live fans at WrestleMania, the first time that will happen for a main roster event since the start of the pandemic. How will WWE keep those fans safe? At least part of their plans are beginning to emerge with the announcement of a new WrestleMania, which will facilitate contactless ordering of concessions and merchandise as well as a Health Screening Questionaire that will help detect who may have COVID.

From the press release on WWE.com:

WWE is excited to launch the WWE WrestleMania Mobile App, the official fan resource for planning your WrestleMania experience! The WrestleMania App provides a one-stop shop for all of your event information including tickets, merchandise, food & beverage, parking and more. Inside the WrestleMania Mobile App, fans can purchase and manage their mobile tickets, order exclusive WWE Shop merchandise in advance and pick it up right at the venue. Additionally, fans can manage their event experience by securing pre-paid parking, ride-share and directions to Raymond James Stadium. Most importantly, all fans can use this app to fill out a short Health Screening Questionnaire required for entering the event. Fans can also learn how to get WrestleMania Ready with up to the minute information to prepare for a safe and fun WrestleMania weekend. Also, get connected at the stadium with FREE Wi-Fi, and skip the line by ordering food & beverage directly from the mobile App. Visit the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and download the WrestleMania Mobile App to learn more about the complete WrestleMania event experience!

Features like ordering nine-dollar hot dogs with an app and then standing in line to pick them up instead of standing in line to order them and then pick them up are sure to make a big difference in COVID safety. Likewise, we know that we personally would sleep very soundly knowing that wrestling fans, a group well-known for their views on hygiene, are self-screening via a health questionnaire on the WrestleMania app. But hopefully, the app will be updated to include GPS monitoring so you can use to attempt to avoid the infected hordes when the inevitable outbreak occurs because an NXT trainee doesn't believe in masks.