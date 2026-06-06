Posted in: Games, Hitman, IO Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: Hitman Classic Trilogy Remastered, Wiz Khalifa

Hitman Classic Trilogy Remastered Announced For 2027

A pair of Hitman announcements came out this week, including Hitman Classic Trilogy Remastered, with Wiz Khalifa as a new Elusive Target

Article Summary Hitman Classic Trilogy Remastered launches in 2027, bundling the first three Hitman games with upgraded visuals and audio.

The remastered Hitman collection adds Photo Mode, an instant graphics toggle, and modern platform enhancements.

Hitman World of Assassination gets a new Elusive Target, with Wiz Khalifa starring as fighter-financier Taylor Graves.

IO Interactive’s latest Hitman roadmap includes new challenges, Featured Contracts, Twitch Drops, and returning targets.

IO Interactive had a pair of announcements this week for the Hitman series, as they have a new DLC coming and a new collection on the way. First off, the team confirmed that they will release Hitman Classic Trilogy Remastered in 2027, as they are taking the original first three Hitman titles and putting them together in one set with updated graphics, improved audio, and more, with Saber Interactive publishing. Meanwhile, Wiz Khalifa is the new Elusive Target that's been added to Hitman World of Assassination, with him playing the role of an MMA fighter who has been harder to take down than most. That content is available now, as we have more details on both items below.

Hitman Classic Trilogy Remastered

Discover the origins of the world's deadliest assassin with the trilogy that defined the Hitman series, remastered for modern platforms while preserving the systems, tone, and player-driven freedom that made the franchise iconic. Whether you're reliving these thrilling contracts or suiting up for the first time, Hitman Classic Trilogy Remastered is the definitive way to experience the beginnings of Agent 47. With multiple paths and puzzles in every mission, you'll be free to employ a diverse set of tools to fulfill each contract. Remember: the world is your weapon!

Faithfully Restored Visuals : Experience the original trilogy with upgraded character models, enhanced environments, and high-resolution textures.

: Experience the original trilogy with upgraded character models, enhanced environments, and high-resolution textures. Photo Mode: Capture and share your missions with a dedicated photo mode. Frame Agent 47 in action or explore environments in detail.

Instant Graphics Toggle : Switch seamlessly between the original and enhanced visuals. Play the games as you remember them or rediscover them in a modern light.

The World Is Your Weapon : Use stealth, tactics, disguises, and the environment itself to infiltrate, execute, and escape. Every mission offers multiple paths, and every decision carries risks.

Master the Art of the Kill : Plan your approach, adapt when things go wrong, and complete your objectives with precision. Success depends as much on observation and timing as it does on execution.

Three Games. One Evolution : Experience the progression of Hitman 's design, from open-ended experimentation, to refined stealth systems, to a darker, more psychological tone.

Play Your Way: Disguise yourself, improvise solutions, and turn mistakes into opportunities. No two approaches are the same, and few plans survive unchanged.

Hitman World of Assassination – New Elusive Target: The Wizard

IO Interactive has launched a new Elusive Target mission in Hitman World of Assassination starring Rap Superstar and Muay Thai advocate Wiz Khalifa. In "The Wizard," Agent 47 must eliminate Taylor Graves, a former boxer turned Muay Thai fighter, nicknamed for his alchemic success in fighting and finance.

A brand-new roadmap will also begin today, bringing both added and returning content for players to enjoy. With three new challenges, two new Featured Contracts, three new Twitch Drops, returning Elusive Targets, IOI Account Rewards, Crossover Rewards, and the return of the Drop Elusive Target ft. Dimitri Vegas and the Eminem vs. Slim Shady Elusive Target, along with its Eminem vs. Slim Shady Pack, available on stores for a limited time only, there will be plenty of targets for Agent 47 to take on!

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