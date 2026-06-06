Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Curse of the Demon, svengoolie

Svengoolie Unleashes "Curse of the Demon" TONIGHT on MeTV: Preview

Kicking off TONIGHT at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on MeTV, Svengoolie unleashes 1958's Curse of the Demon. Here's a look at our pregame preview...

It's Saturday night, so that means it's time for BCTV's pregame preview of what cinematic sensation Svengoolie (aka Rich Koz) and the House of Svengoolie (Sarah Palmer's gorgeous ghoul Gwengoolie, Scott Gryder's devilishly ingratiating IMP (Ignatius Malvolio Prankerstein), and Bill Leff's the 800-year-old vampire Nostalgiaferatoo) are set to unleash upon our screens. Kicking off at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on MeTV tonight, Svengoolie unleashes 1958's Curse of the Demon. Though some of you might know it by another name…

Directed by Jacques Tourneur, with a screenplay by Charles Bennett and Hal E. Chester, the film was originally released in the U.K. a year earlier under the title "Night of the Demon." But U.S. distributor Columbia Pictures was worried that the Dana Andrews, Peggy Cummins, and Niall MacGinnis-starring film would get confused with similarly-titled The Night of the Iguana. In addition, the U.S. edition was reduced from 96 to 82 minutes and screened as part of a double feature with either The True Story of Lynn Stuart or The Revenge of Frankenstein.

To make sure you're ready for tonight's screening, we have an official preview waiting for you above. In addition, we have a look at the official trailer for the film, some blog thoughts from Svengoolie about what you can expect from tonight's show, and maybe even a funny note to end things on, waiting for you below:

You can check out the trailer for Curse of the Demon below. Following that, we have some additional intel from Svengoolie regarding tonight's screening (with the complete blog update here). In addition, we have a look at Kerwyn's "Joke of the Week," submitted by Tom from Huntsville, AL:

Svengoolie on Tonight's Screening of "Curse of the Demon": "We'll talk about the differences of opinion among the film makers regarding the demon's appearance in the film and introduce many of the cast members- including one gentleman you know, surprisingly, from one of our most requested films! We also get the chance to again encore a chat with one of our favorite actors who has his own "Supernatural" roots, our friend Mark Sheppard; show a promo for a film that Stephen King would probably flush down a sewer; have a visit from a supposed debunker of the supernatural (gee, wonder who THAT might be), plus a song and more!"

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