Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: wytches

Wytches Series Adapt Gets Another Promising Update From Scott Snyder

Based on Scott Snyder's latest update, things are rolling along nicely with Prime Video's adaptation of his and artist Jock's Wytches.

Article Summary Prime Video's Wytches adaptation gets a strong update as Scott Snyder says season one animatics are now complete.

Snyder also revealed Wytches is currently eyeing a 2027 debut, signaling steady momentum for the animated series.

Earlier in March, Snyder praised the Wytches pilot and teased more news soon on the cast, teaser, and rollout plans.

The animated Wytches aims for present-day horror, blending extreme scares, body horror, and Jock-inspired visuals.

When we last checked in with how things were looking with Prime Video's animated adaptation of writer Scott Snyder and artist Jock's Image Comics series Wytches, it was the end of March, and co-showrunner Snyder had some very nice things to say about the pilot and how things were progressing (more on that below). Now, thanks to the folks at Dread Central, we've got another layer of good news to add to all of that. During a live WhatNot event, Snyder shared that the first season's animatics were complete, and that 2027 was being eyed for the animated series to make its debut.

While waiting on the tarmac to refuel and continue his diverted flight to WonderCon back in March, Snyder opened up his social media to answer any questions he could during the wait. When asked about how production was rolling along, Snyder shared, "We just got our pilot back from the studio this week! Literally Watched it last night – really really proud of this one. Trying to figure out when we can say more about the cast, teaser stuff all of it." Here's a look at what Snyder had to share, followed by some previous insights from Snyder regarding the animated series's approach to horror:

We just got our pilot back from the studio this week! Literally Watched it last night – really really proud of this one. Trying to figure out when we can say more about the cast, teaser stuff all of it https://t.co/Vak4iVwR4H — Scott Snyder (@Ssnyder1835) March 28, 2026 Show Full Tweet

Wytches is "Present-Day Horror": Scott Snyder

In a Our Best Jackett Substack newsletter ("Newsletter #167: Season's Greetings!") from December 2023, Snyder did an impressive job of explaining how a writers' room operates by taking us step-by-step through how the one he's running is shaping the season. At the end of his newsletter, Snyder offered some very interesting comparisons to give us a better sense of the vibe & tone we can expect from the animated series.

"It's just something we haven't seen on television." Snyder shared, "It's sort of extreme horror—real Clive Barker, John Carpenter, Paul Verhoeven too, like really body horror mixed with really high emotion, like really, I think, and I hope some resonant, substantive character work. So it's got these extremes like 'Invincible' where it's hyper-violent, hyper-scary because it's horror over here, but also hyper-emotional, and it has things that we really care about."

The showrunner continued, "So it'll be a really big swing for animation because there isn't anything like it on TV. It's less genre than some of the other horror stuff that's there that I love, like I love 'Castlevania' and 'Castlevania: Nocturne.' But it's less genre. It's present-day horror, so it's just something we haven't seen on television, and visually it's going to mimic Jock's art a lot, so it's really unique."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!