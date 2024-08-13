Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: beau demayo, Marvel Studios, x-men, X-Men '97

X-Men '97: DeMayo Shares Must-Read 2014/2015 Animated Series Pitch

X-Men '97 series creator Beau DeMayo shared a copy of a 2014/2015 pitch he had for an X-Men animated series that is a definite must-read.

Leading up to and through the entire first season of his and Marvel Studios' X-Men '97, series creator, writer, and Season 1 Showrunner Beau DeMayo has done an amazing job of giving viewers a chance to see what goes on behind the scenes to get the Emmy-nominated animated series onto Disney+ screens. But for this go-around, DeMayo may have just raised the bar. With Disney's D23 fan expo having just passed, DeMayo has been clarifying just how involved he was in mapping out the second season and how much of the series he had mapped out when initially pitching the animated series. To demonstrate what a "TV Bible" does, DeMayo shared his pitch for an animated X-Men series from 2014-2015 – when he was interning at Fox. Just so there is no confusion – THIS IS NOT THE "X-MEN '97" BIBLE! That said, it's an amazing document that shows a loving commitment and passion for the characters and their universe. And DeMayo isn't f***ing around, either – mapping out the series for five seasons while including example episode titles and overviews. Here's a look at the lineup that DeMayo had in mind ten years ago:

The Faculty: Magneto, Emma Frost, Nightcrawler, Dr. Moira MacTaggert, PhD, Banshee, Mystique.

The Students: Scott Summers/Cyclops, Jean Gray/Marvel Girl, Bobby Drake/Ice Man, Warren Worthington III/Angel, and Hisako Ichiki/Armor.

Classmates & Rivals: Remy LeBeau/Gambit, Ororo Monroe/Storm, Peter Rasputin/Colossus, Pietro Maximoff/Quicksilver, and The Stepford Cuckoos.

The Villains: Apocalypse, Minister Sinister, The Marauders, The Wideawake Program, Friends of Humanity/Purifiers, The Brotherhood, Arcade. Omega Red, The Hellfire Club, Lady Deathstryke, and Domino & Juggernaut.

Here's a look at DeMayo's original tweet, sharing a copy of his pitch that you can download and read over: Following that, we had three excerpts from the areas where DeMayo offers details on "Weapon X," "The Set-Up," and "Themes" (but the entire document is worth a read or two in its entirety):

For those curious about TV bibles, here's an animated #XMen pitch I came up with back in 2014/15 while interning at Fox. It's basically fan-fic but it does give you a sense of what a TV Bible does. This is NOT the #xmen97 Bible to be clear. https://t.co/pekopCBihT — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) August 13, 2024 Show Full Tweet

"Weapon X": Xavier helped Weapon X deal with the scars of his experimentation, as well as reclaim tidbits of his memory — including his real name, Logan. Grateful, Logan became Xavier's secret weapon in the world, taking care of business Xavier could not — be it rescuing mutants, investigating enemies, or even eliminating threats. Xavier kept Weapon X a secret from his faculty, wanting all to have complete deniability should something go wrong.

The Set-Up: "Charles Xavier is dead, killed by a mysterious new force calling itself "Apocalypse." Erik Lensherr, the infamous Magneto and former friend to Xavier, has assumed headmaster duties at Xavier's School for The Gifted. Claiming to have turned a softer leaf, Magneto nevertheless institutes a much harsher school curriculum that–while not blatantly anti-human–reflects a more cynical worldview in teaching and protecting students."

Themes: "With unity, comes an understanding of doing what is necessary to stand up for those you care about and what you believe in. This often involves sacrifice, a theme encompassing strength, loyalty, courage, and love. Xavier himself — and in many ways Magneto — represent sacrificing whatever is necessary for what you believe in, and to protect those you love. This is the ultimate and final test for the X-Men, as it requires a truly adult understanding."

