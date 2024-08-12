Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, streaming, TV | Tagged: beau demayo, disney plus, Marvel Studios, x-men, X-Men '97

X-Men '97: Beau DeMayo Hopes Marvel/Disney Remembers Him for Emmys

X-Men '97 might win an Emmy Award in September, but series creator Beau DeMayo says he still hasn't heard from Marvel/Disney about attending.

Last month, the good news came down from The Television Academy that the first season of Marvel Studios and series creator, writer, and Season 1 Showrunner Beau DeMayo's X-Men '97 was nominated for an Emmy in the Outstanding Animated Program category for the DeMayo-penned Episode 5: "Remember It." The hit animated series is going up against The Simpsons, Scavenger's Reign, Bob's Burgers, and Blue Eye Samurai (a personal favorite of ours) – some seriously stiff competition. "Could not be more honored, and in disbelief. If you would've told 10-year-old Beau that the #XMen97 show he created would be up for an Emmy, he would've laughed. Thank you," DeMayo wrote shortly after the news hit. "See you in September." Unfortunately, so far it's looking like we won't be seeing DeMayo at the Emmy Awards ceremony.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, DeMayo shared that Disney/Marvel Studios "has not reached out to arrange my attendance to the Emmy's for the show I created," adding that "my team has reached out." Marvel Studios and DeMayo parted ways earlier this year, a shocking move that happened shortly before the first season premiere – to this date, no official reason has been offered by either side in the matter.

To those asking, Marvel-Disney has not reached out to arrange my attendance to the Emmy's for the show I created #xmen97 — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) August 12, 2024 Show Full Tweet

We shall see. My team has reached out 🤷‍♂️ — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) August 12, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look back at DeMayo's tweets from when the Emmy nomination was first announced in July:

Could not be more honored, and in disbelief. If you would've told 10-year-old Beau that the #XMen97 show he created would be up for an Emmy, he would've laughed. Thank you #Emmys See you in September. https://t.co/9dRIiAcAR4 — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) July 17, 2024 Show Full Tweet

X-Men '97: Beau DeMayo, Brad Winderbaum on Animated Series' Future

Previously, DeMayo clarified what his level of involvement will be with the second season of X-Men '97. "I did write a lot of season 2. However, unlike Season 1, I will not be heavily involved or leading production, cast records, design, editorial, post, music, etc., nor doing any production rewrites as it relates to the creative vision of the show," DeMayo wrote in response to a tweet/x asking for an update (which you can check out below). "This is why I've said I can't really speak to Season 2. But, looking forward to seeing the final product with you all whenever it airs. I have high hopes." Shortly after, Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studios' Head of Streaming, Television and Animation, would offer more details to EW during a profile interview focused on the season finale.

Though the article confirmed that DeMayo will not be returning, Winderbaum noted, "We are honoring Beau's ideas for the second season" while also confirming that the show "will have a new head writer for season 3." With that said, Winderbaum believes that having episodic directors Emi Yonemura and Chase Conley returning can help maintain quality & consistency. "So much of the visual storytelling of this show comes from him and our amazing directing team. So it does feel like there's a consistent voice. The mantra is the same, the goals are the same, and the source material is the same. As long as that's our guiding principle, that we're honoring the comics and the original show, that's the core to the creative pursuit," Winderbaum added – noting that Castorena is "an amazing architect in his own right."

Thank you. I did write a lot of season 2. However, unlike Season 1, I will not be heavily involved or leading production, cast records, design, editorial, post, music, etc., nor doing any production rewrites as it relates to the creative vision of the show. #xmen97 — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) May 17, 2024 Show Full Tweet

This is why I've said I can't really speak to Season 2. But, looking forward to seeing the final product with you all whenever it airs. I have high hopes. — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) May 17, 2024 Show Full Tweet

