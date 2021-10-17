Y: The Last Man – Brian K. Vaughan Confirms No FX on Hulu Season 2

FX on Hulu and EP & showrunner Eliza Clark's adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra's comic book series Y: The Last Man, will not be getting a second season, a surprising announcement made by Vaughan on his Instagram account. "Some unexpected hard news about Y: THE LAST MAN just posted by our showrunner @elizaaclarkw, BUT…this is not the first time in twenty years I've seen Yorick & co. escape the seemingly inescapable! I love this show, and I'm very hopeful Y will find a new home, not just because it happens to employ more extraordinary women, people of color, and members of the LGBTQ+ community—both in front of and behind the camera—than any project I've ever been a part of, but because they've made something spectacular, the kind of thoughtful, contemporary, fearless evolution of the comic that @pia.guerra and I always wanted. These next three episodes are the very best of the season, so please keep watching, and if you want to see this journey continue as much as I do, we encourage you to let the world know: #YLivesOn'"

Here's a look at the post:

And here's a look at Clark's statement on the news:

Now here's the official trailer for FX on Hulu's Y: The Last Man, currently streaming on FX on Hulu:

A drama series based on DC Comics' acclaimed series of the same name by Vaughan and Guerra, Y: The Last Man traverses a post-apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic event decimates every mammal with a Y chromosome but for one cisgender man and his pet monkey. The series follows the survivors in this new world as they struggle with their efforts to restore what was lost and the opportunity to build something better.

The ensemble cast features Ben Schnetzer as Yorick Brown, Diane Lane as Congresswoman Jennifer Brown, Ashley Romans as Agent 355, Amber Rose Tamblyn as Kimberly Cunningham, Olivia Thirlby as Hero Brown, Marin Ireland as Nora Brady, Diana Bang as Dr. Allison Mann, Elliot Fletcher as Sam Jordan, and Juliana Canfield as Beth Deville. All episodes of the season will be directed by women and the production has a significant number of female department heads, including both DPs, the production designer, costume designer, casting director, editors, stunt coordinator, and more. Clark serves as showrunner and executive producer along with Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson of Color Force, Mari Jo Winkler-Ioffreda, Louise Friedberg, Vaughan, and Melina Matsoukas. Nellie Reed serves as producer. Y: The Last Man is produced by FX Productions.