Yellowstone: Ed Harris Joins Rip & Beth Focused Spinoff Series Cast

Ed Harris has reportedly joined the cast of the Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, and Finn Little-starring "Yellowstone" spinoff, The Dutton Ranch.

The cast of the upcoming Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, and Finn Little-starring "Yellowstone" spinoff sequel series (tentatively titled The Dutton Ranch) continues to impress. Earlier today, the news dropped that Ed Harris (Westworld, Top Gun: Maverick) has joined the cast in a leading role. The Dutton Ranch, home to Beth Dutton (Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Hauser), is a testament to the peace they sought, fought for, and nearly died for, as they've come to cherish their 7,000-acre land. With tough times and stiff competition, Beth and Rip do what they must to survive, all while ensuring Carter (Little) becomes the man he's supposed to be. Harris's Everett McKinney is a weathered veteran and veterinarian who treats animals with compassion and understanding, and possesses a good sense of humor. Harris joins a cast that also includes Annette Bening (American Beauty) as Beulah Jackson, the powerful, cunning, and charming head of a major ranch in Texas.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter in support of his work with the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) league earlier this summer, Hauser shared what he would want to see in a "Yellowstone" spinoff series focusing on the couple and their future. "Not having the cast around certainly [is hard]. Forrie J. Smith [who played Lloyd] has become such a great friend of mine that to think that my right-hand guy wouldn't be there [is hard]. But Kelly and I, we're focused on [Rip and Beth's] relationship and our love together, and what we're going to get [them] into. I'm excited just like everybody else," Hauser revealed. In terms of where things stand in terms of Hauser and Reilly, and when work might get underway, it sounds like Hauser is waiting for a heads-up, too. "I can't wait to see what they come up with. Hopefully, we'll start seeing stuff soon," the actor and filmmaker added. In August 2025, Chad Feehan (Lawmen: Bass Reeves) was announced as the showrunner for the spinoff series.

