Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: paramount, season 5, taylor sheridan, yellowstone

Yellowstone: Hauser Hints at Possible Series Future for Beth, Rip

Yellowstone actor Cole Hauser hints that there may be a series future for Beth (Kelly Reilly) & Rip (Hauser) after the main series ends.

Here's one thing we definitely do know. One way or another, Taylor Sheridan & John Linson's Yellowstone is coming to an end – whether Kevin Costner's John Dutton is there or there in spirit. But what about after that? We know that there is another prequel series on the way – and then there's the matter of "Yellowstone 2024." Once expected to be more of a spinoff, it seems that Sheridan has reopened the door to the possibility of it being more of a sequel series – with characters from the current series making the move. In an interview from earlier this year, Kelly Reilly (Beth) teased that "there are discussions" regarding possible plans for the spinoff/sequel series – and now, Cole Hauser (Rip) is dropping a ten-ton hint that there may be more Beth & Rip in the future. "I'm so focused on finishing 'Yellowstone' the way it needs to be finished right now – well, just the show itself," Hauser shared with Country Living. "We'll see where that leads. But I know that there's some stuff on the horizon when it comes to Taylor's ideas for Kelly Reilly and myself, and some of the other cast. I'm excited to see where he goes creatively with that. But right now, it's just: Let's finish strong; let's do the best we can."

"Within five years, we grew 'Yellowstone' from a hit U.S. cable show with five million viewers into a global hit franchise with over 100 million fans around the world and multiple extensions – and we're just getting started," shared Chris McCarthy, President and CEO of Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios, back in November when the news of the franchise's new expansions was first announced. "On the heels of '1883' and '1923's' success, our new planned spinoffs, '1944' and '2024,' will take audiences on a thrilling, new, and unexpected journey with the complex and compelling storytelling that has become a hallmark of the franchise and has helped turn it into a worldwide cultural phenomenon – thanks to the creative mastermind of Taylor Sheridan."

It's expected that 1944 will continue to tell the history of the Duttons during that particular time period, while 2024 is assumed to be more of a spinoff than a sequel to the original series – with a new cast & location (but with crossover potential), and possibly with Matthew McConaughey as the lead. Co-created by Sheridan and Linson, Yellowstone is executive-produced by John Linson, Art Linson, Sheridan, Costner, Glasser, Bob Yari, Stephen Kay, and Christina Voros (with both the original and new sequel series produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!