You Can Own This Original Dragon Ball Z Animation Drawing of Goku

Dragon Ball Z notably killed its lead character Goku in the first few episodes. Goku had been the protagonist of the series' previous iteration, Dragon Ball, so his death was quite a shocker for longtime viewers as well as those jumping on with Z alike. However, the enthralling mythology of Akira Toriyama's martial arts saga had established certain interesting qualities about the afterlife. While Goku was dead, he was granted his body so that he could train with the deity King Kai who ended up preparing him for his first clash with Vegeta on Earth. Today, you can visit Heritage Auctions to bid on an original animation drawing of Goku sporting his post-death halo. You can learn more about this awesome piece below.

On his way to meet King Kay, Goku accidentally falls off the Snake Way he believes he has arrived at his destination and reaches to grab a fruit of a nearby tree. Before Goku can enjoy his snack, he is greeted by Goz's spiked club, resulting in the image presented in this animation drawing. From episode 13 of Dragon Ball Z, presented in this lot is an animation drawing of Goku in the afterlife, as seen at the 3:26 mark, right after he gets hit on the head with a spiked club. Rubbing his head, Goku measures 8" x 7" rendered in graphite with orange colored pencils numbered A5 near Goku's head. The animation drawing shows very light handling wear from production and staple holes near the right peghole. In Very Good condition.

Go run over to Heritage Auctions with the speed of Goku racing down Snake Way and bid on this Dragon Ball Z animation drawing. May the luck of the great Shenron be with you.

Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.