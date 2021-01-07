Young Bucks Join Kenny Omega, Good Brothers in Bullet Club Reunion

The ending of AEW Dynamite was too sweet as the Young Bucks joined Kenny Omega and Impact Wrestling's Good Brothers in a Bullet Club reunion. Omega defended the AEW Championship in the main event against Rey Fenix, accompanied by Impact Wrestling EVP Don Callis. Omega was victorious but assaulted Fenix after the match while Eddie Kingston and his crew incapacitated Fenix's allies, Pentagon and Pac, backstage.

Jon Moxley ran out to aide Fenix and brought a barbed wire bat with him. Moxley, the previous AEW Championship, lost the belt to Omega weeks ago due to interference by Callis and hadn't been seen live on Dynamite since, until tonight. But Moxley's help was countered by a surprise appearance by Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers.

Karl Anderson and The Big LG hit Magic Killer on Moxley. Lower card babyfaces from the AEW locker room ran out to try to defend their territory, only to get beat down by the good brothers. Amongst those who came to help were The Varsity Blondes, Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr.

Finally, The Young Bucks came to the ring to try to reason with their old friend Kenny Omega (and the Good Brothers for that matter, as all five men were once members of the Bullet Club). Garrison and Pillman woke up at that point and tried to hold Omega so the Bucks could superkick him, but they kicked the Varsity Blondes instead. Seizing the opportunity, Don Callis prompted Omega and the Good Brothers to put up the "too sweet" hand sign and after a moment, the Young Bucks threw it up too, cementing the Bullet Club reunion that Impact has already been branding the alliance of Omega and the Good Brothers on Tuesday nights.

