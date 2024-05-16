Posted in: CBS, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: cbs, tbbt, The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon

Young Sheldon: What Did We Learn From Sheldon/Amy Return? (SPOILERS)

What did The Big Bang Theory fans learn from Sheldon and Amy's return during the Young Sheldon finale? Also, EP Steve Holland checks in...

After seven seasons, CBS's Iain Armitage-starring Young Sheldon has ended its run – but not before The Big Bang Theory stars Jim Parsons (who also narrates and serves as an EP on Young Sheldon) and Mayim Bialik reprised their roles as Sheldon Cooper and Amy Farrah Fowler. Unfortunately, their return didn't come during the happiest occasions – as family & friends spent most of the hour saying goodbye to their father, husband & coach George (Lance Barber), who passed away off-camera last week. Here's a look at what we learned about Sheldon & Amy's life since we last saw them – as well as some additional insights from EP Steve Holland. From this point forward, consider the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign officially on…

As we saw from the previews, co-Noble Prize Winner Sheldon is writing his memoirs – with Amy offering notes. Over the course of their interactions, we're reminded that they have a son named Leonard, who loves playing hockey. In fact, the topic of Sheldon attending Leonard's hockey game and the importance of Leonard having his father there to support him comes into play – with Amy making the correlation between how Sheldon felt about his father's support. As the two leave for Leonard's hockey game, we also learn that Sheldon & Amy have a daughter who's gotten "the acting bug" – something that Sheldon blames on allowing Penny to babysit her.

Before you ask, yes – there were definitely easter eggs to be found – from Sheldon & Leonard's couch to the DNA molecule statue to Sheldon's framed Nobel Prize. In fact, Holland shared that "there are probably 20 or 25 little things" that eagle-eyed viewers could find with some careful freeze-framing. In addition, Holland shared that they kept the year that we see Sheldon & Amy vague – as they did their kids' ages – but it would probably be 6-7 years in the future from today.

Holland on Not Letting Sheldon/Amy Return Overwhelm Series Finale: "That was also a tricky balance. I think that was Chuck's [Lorre] idea. It'd be great to have them both back — then, as we talked about it, it was finding the balance, because we also didn't want their story to overwhelm the Coopers' story. At the end of the day, this is a 'Young Sheldon' finale, and we wanted to make sure that we gave our cast their proper send off."

Holland on How Life Changed Sheldon's Views of His Father: "That last sort of voiceover in the funeral episode where he says he was unfair to his dad for a long time — we talked a lot about that. That's also maybe some way of Sheldon dealing with his grief about his dad as a young adult is to focus on the bad things. But now that he's older and has kids of his own, he realizes how unfair he's been to his dad over the years. So that's a little bit of the conception of the show — that older Sheldon with kids is looking back on his family in a slightly different light than he did in his early twenties."

Holland on If Other "The Big Bang Theory" Mentions Were Considered: "We didn't want to go with the whole cast. And we also wanted to keep it on Sheldon and Amy and their kids' relationship, so it just seemed like a nice coda at the end. And the Sheldon-Penny relationship was always so strong on 'Big Bang,' it seemed like a nice way to do it."

