WWE 2K25 Announces Nintendo Switch 2 Release Date

WWE 2K25 has been confirmed for the Nintendo Switch 2, as the full game and more arrives later this month for the new console

Article Summary WWE 2K25 officially launches July for the Nintendo Switch 2 with all updates and a DLC Season Pass included

Experience the new 2K Showcase: The Bloodline’s Dynasty, exploring the Anoa'i wrestling family history

Over 300 Superstar roster, intergender matches, new modes like The Island, and enhanced MyGM multiplayer

Upgraded MyFACTION, MyRISE, and Universe modes, plus a creation suite and star-studded DLC roadmap

2K Games announced today that WWE 2K25 will finally be coming to the Switch. Well, the Nintendo Switch 2, as they revealed the release date. The game will have everything from the previously released editions and a little more as it comes with all of the patches and updates sent out since launch. Plus a DLC Season Pass to catch you up to everything else. Enjoy the trailer here as the game arrives on July 23, 2025.

WWE 2K25 for Nintendo Switch 2

2K Showcase: The Bloodline's Dynasty : The all-new 2K Showcase, hosted by the "Wise Man" Paul Heyman, celebrates one of the most iconic wrestling family dynasties – The Bloodline, and the Anoa'i, Fatu, and Maivia families. Players are invited to relive, change, and create the history of The Bloodline through iconic historical moments. Relive key victories, including Yokozuna vs. Hulk Hogan at King of the Ring '93, and Rocky Maivia vs. Hunter Hearst Helmsley at RAW in '97. Change history and bring more glory to The Bloodline by avenging key losses such as Rikishi vs. "Stone Cold" Steve Austin at No Mercy 2000, and the fateful Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins title match at Royal Rumble 2022. Create history with fantasy match-ups, including the Wild Samoans vs the Dudley Boyz. Wrestling Junkie, USA TODAY Sports called 2K Showcase: The Bloodline's Dynasty "a fantastic trip down memory lane."

An interactive world made up of four districts built around different WWE themes, Screen Rant noted, "The Island seems like a fresh and inventive new take." Available only on Nintendo Switch 2, PS5® and Xbox Series X|S, The Island offers players the opportunity to explore and challenge other players while vying to earn a WWE contract by impressing "The Original Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns. By completing quests, taking on challenges, competing in live events, earning unlockables, and upgrading and customizing MySUPERSTARS through multiple storyline chapters, The Island allows players to step outside the ropes and "Rule Beyond the Ring." A Roster for the Ages: WWE 2K25 brings an unparalleled lineup of current Superstars from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT, plus Legends and WWE Hall of Famers. The roster, which IGN called "absolutely stacked," features over 300 playable characters, including Cody Rhodes, Liv Morgan, Rey Mysterio, Bret "Hit Man" Hart, Jacob Fatu, Rob Van Dam, Naomi, Ethan Page, Lita, LA Knight, Chyna, Batista, Tiffany Stratton, Becky Lynch, and more.

brings an unparalleled lineup of current Superstars from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT, plus Legends and WWE Hall of Famers. The roster, which IGN called "absolutely stacked," features over 300 playable characters, including Cody Rhodes, Liv Morgan, Rey Mysterio, Bret "Hit Man" Hart, Jacob Fatu, Rob Van Dam, Naomi, Ethan Page, Lita, LA Knight, Chyna, Batista, Tiffany Stratton, Becky Lynch, and more. New Match Types and Improvements on Gameplay: Intergender wrestling has arrived in WWE 2K25 ! WWE Superstars from the men's and women's divisions can now compete against each other to set up countless new matchups across most game modes. Additional features include the return of Chain Wrestling, the new Bloodline Rules Match and Underground Match, and new barricade diving!

Intergender wrestling has arrived in ! WWE Superstars from the men's and women's divisions can now compete against each other to set up countless new matchups across most game modes. Additional features include the return of Chain Wrestling, the new Bloodline Rules Match and Underground Match, and new barricade diving! MyGM with Online Multiplayer: In an experience Game Rant described as "more fun than ever," intrepid GMs can take their show on the road and challenge general managers worldwide in the enhanced MyGM for WWE 2K25 , now with online multiplayer for up to four players. Players draft WWE Superstars and Legends to their weekly show's roster and lead their brand through multiple-week seasons with a bigger selection of General Managers, cross-brand Premium Live Events, and more;

In an experience Game Rant described as "more fun than ever," intrepid GMs can take their show on the road and challenge general managers worldwide in the enhanced MyGM for , now with online multiplayer for up to four players. Players draft WWE Superstars and Legends to their weekly show's roster and lead their brand through multiple-week seasons with a bigger selection of General Managers, cross-brand Premium Live Events, and more; MyFACTION: The collectible card-battle mode is back with updated features, new content, and more ways to play. Faction Wars now features new node types and 50 new stages. World Tour replaces Proving Grounds, enabling players to travel to different locations and play in the order of their choosing, while additional match-type support for live events and online matches, and new community events offer enhanced replayability. New themed card packs, Persona Cards which unlock unique versions of Superstars usable in all game modes, and new challenges will continue to roll out regularly throughout the year with seasonal content refreshes;

The collectible card-battle mode is back with updated features, new content, and more ways to play. Faction Wars now features new node types and 50 new stages. World Tour replaces Proving Grounds, enabling players to travel to different locations and play in the order of their choosing, while additional match-type support for live events and online matches, and new community events offer enhanced replayability. New themed card packs, Persona Cards which unlock unique versions of Superstars usable in all game modes, and new challenges will continue to roll out regularly throughout the year with seasonal content refreshes; MyRISE: Players guide their custom Superstar from the women's or men's division in a singular, multi-gender MyRISE storyline where Bayley, Kevin Owens, and other Superstars infiltrate NXT in an attempt to take control of the entire WWE. Featuring new personality choices that lead to specific storylines, as well as brawl environments, unlockable arenas, characters, useable objects, and more, plus new ally storylines involving Jey Uso, Bianca Belair, Seth Rollins, and other WWE Superstars.

Players guide their custom Superstar from the women's or men's division in a singular, multi-gender MyRISE storyline where Bayley, Kevin Owens, and other Superstars infiltrate NXT in an attempt to take control of the entire WWE. Featuring new personality choices that lead to specific storylines, as well as brawl environments, unlockable arenas, characters, useable objects, and more, plus new ally storylines involving Jey Uso, Bianca Belair, Seth Rollins, and other WWE Superstars. Universe: WWE 2K's sandbox mode receives new upgrades to give players greater control over their Universe experience, including the long-awaited return of Promos! The new system includes multiple promo types and outcomes with new cutscenes and branching choices;

WWE 2K's sandbox mode receives new upgrades to give players greater control over their Universe experience, including the long-awaited return of Promos! The new system includes multiple promo types and outcomes with new cutscenes and branching choices; Creation Suite: The hallmark of the WWE 2K franchise, the best-in-class, most detailed and robust creation suite remains one of the driving forces behind players' self-expression as they design their own Custom Superstars, GMs, referees, arenas, entrances, move sets, championships, crowd signs, and more;

The hallmark of the WWE 2K franchise, the best-in-class, most detailed and robust creation suite remains one of the driving forces behind players' self-expression as they design their own Custom Superstars, GMs, referees, arenas, entrances, move sets, championships, crowd signs, and more; DLC Season Pass: Available individually and via Season Pass, Ringside Pass, and in both The Bloodline Edition and Deadman Edition, five star-studded DLC character packs are planned, with two currently available and three more scheduled to roll out in the months ahead. Featuring a slew of surprise celebrity guests including basketball icon Shaquille O'Neal, fan-favorite WWE Superstars including Penta, The Motor City Machine Guns, Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer, and Jordynne Grace, plus WWE Legends, including Mark Henry, the New Age Outlaws, Jesse Ventura, New Jack, Junkyard Dog and Tito Santana, the WWE 2K25 DLC roadmap offers something for everyone.

