The Rookie Star Deric Augustine Offers New Looks at Season 8 Training

The Rookie star Deric Augustine shared new looks at himself, Alyssa Diaz, Melissa O'Neil, Lisseth Chavez, Mekia Cox during Season 8 training.

To kick off the week on a strong note for fans of ABC and Showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie, series stars Deric Augustine, Alyssa Diaz, Melissa O'Neil, and Lisseth Chavez checked in via social media to offer us a look at some of the police training they're going through in preparation for filming on the eighth season. Well, it's a new day, which means a new training video of the group in action, along with a team image showing Augustine, Diaz, O'Neil, Chavez, Mekia Cox, and the law enforcement training experts putting them through the paces.

Here's a look at the team hard at work on getting themselves ready for Season 8:

Here's a look back at what O'Neil, Diaz, and Augustine had to share earlier this week from training:

And here are Augustine's two tweets from last month, with the first revealing the script cover to The Rookie Episode 801 and a Sharpie to signal that early work on Season 8 is already underway. Following that? A fun surprise celebrating the occasion:

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Deric Augustine (Godfather of Harlem) and television-debuting Patrick Keleher are set as the newest rookies for the season. Augustine's Miles is one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force. Keleher's rookie Seth seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth. In addition, Ivan Hernandez (Max's And Just Like That…) has joined the cast as Detective Graham and is set to appear in several episodes.

Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

